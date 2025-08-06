Cam Ward may have ended one Titans veteran's career without even playing

Consider me quite bullish on what the Tennessee Titans could become with Cam Ward as their new franchise quarterback. I may have had my concerns about him coming out of Miami this past spring. He has the quick release and the collegiate accolades to be a No. 1 overall pick, which he was. Even if I do not trust ownership or their front office, I am a huge fan of his game, as well as his head coach.

So when Brian Callahan said that he plans to have Ward start and play in multiple series in the Titans' first preseason game of the season vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday, it may have come at the expense of this savvy veteran having any staying power in the league. With Tim Boyle occupying their third-string role behind Ward and journeyman Brandon Allen, it seems like his career is on the brink.

Although Boyle is a few years younger than Allen, the latter knows Callahan's system well from their three years together in Cincinnati from 2020 to 2022. In a pinch, Allen can spot-start and help his team win a game. With Boyle he has the traits that NFL coaching staffs seem to love, but the Titans wanting to see what Ward is all about will limit the paltry amount of reps he would be getting anyway.

So with it being full-steam ahead with Ward under center, Boyle might be out of the league here soon.

Tim Boyle's NFL career hangs in the balances after Cam Ward ascension

I still have about a month or so to refine how I feel about each and every NFL team. While this could totally blow up in my face, I think there is a halfway decent chance that Tennessee wins the AFC South with something like a 9-8 record. Houston may have missed its window of opportunity. Jacksonville needs to get better defensively. Indianapolis needs to look itself in the mirror first...

While Boyle could serve as a valuable earpiece to Ward this summer, I have a hard time seeing him be part of this team being behind Allen on the depth chart. Having a third-string quarterback on the roster may be coming back en vogue more so than I ever thought in recent years. That being said, any instance in which Boyle gets meaningful playing time over Ward is only going to hold them back.

In the end, Boyle will likely serve his purpose with the team as a high-end camp body and nothing more. Tennessee could bring him back in some capacity. Just know that this season will be all about Ward's growth and development, as well as Allen helping him avoid any pitfalls as both a professional and within the constructs of Callahan's offensive system. It boils down to nothing in the end for Boyle.

The only saving grace may be if Allen gets hurt or if he were to look shaky in any preseason games.