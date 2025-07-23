This camp play from George Pickens proved he's what the Cowboys have been missing

It may not seem like much, but it could make all the difference. I understand that we are just in the infancy of NFL training camp, but I have a hard time seeing it not working out between George Pickens and the Dallas Cowboys. While the former Georgia star wide receiver had a tumultuous run with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he was miscast as a No. 1 option in an offense that lacked an identity.

Now that he is in Dallas, Pickens gets to play with the best quarterback he ever has since turning pro in Dak Prescott. Not only that, but he is not going to be asked to be their No. 1 wide receiver. That responsibility belongs to CeeDee Lamb, who battled all season long by playing through an injury on a team that was circling the drain. To me, Pickens' shiftiness helps open up the field a bit more in Dallas.

Not only that, but his mere presence and inherent versatility as a pass catcher helps everyone out on the offense. Prescott has a more reliable receiving game. Lamb gets some help. The offensive line will not have to block as long because of Pickens' ability to get open. Not only will this help sell the running game more that Brian Schottenheimer is all about, but Pickens is more than a willing blocker.

It was not the most perfect play, but this one does show us what Dallas may be capable with Pickens.

Dak to George Pickens pic.twitter.com/ZLMn6eXnXM — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 22, 2025

Pickens' ability to line up anywhere and blow by just about anyone are two skills you cannot teach.

Why George Pickens could make all the difference for the Dallas Cowboys

Yes, I may have personal bias in all this because Pickens starred at my alma mater, but that also means I am well aware of the talent he possesses. He does have a bit of a mercurial personality. Anyone who is a fan of UGA and the Steelers can back me up on that. While he is still held in high regard in Athens, I cannot say the same thing over in Western Pennsylvania. Pickens is who he is.

What I am getting at is we have a player dripping with talent who has something to prove. Frankly, everybody on the Cowboys has something to prove. Prescott needs to show he is as good as he ever was after suffering another major injury. Lamb needs to show he is still one of the best receivers in the game. Pickens' plight is obvious. As for Schottenheimer, this is his only shot to be a head coach.

If everybody can be pulling together in the same direction on the sidelines in Dallas, there is no reason this team cannot vie for one of three wild card spots in the deep NFC. Ownership continues to be an eyesore, but if everyone of the players plays for each other, we could see something worth talking about for once in Dallas. Pickens is not panacea, but he makes this team better upon arrival.

I cannot wait to see Pickens and Prescott develop their rapport in the Cowboys' passing offense.