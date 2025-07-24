Cardinals rookie's debut derailed by injury just as camp began

Arizona Cardinals fans had high hopes for rookie defensive lineman Walter Nolen III after he was selected 16th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Those hopes hit a roadblock when Nolen suffered a calf injury just as training camp got going at the team’s facility this week. Now placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, Nolen is expected to miss most, if not all, of his first NFL camp. His absence leaves a hole up front for the Cardinals, especially with the team counting on him as a first-round pick.

#AZCardinals 1st-round DL Walter Nolen III suffered a calf injury at the team facility that will likely knock him out most or all of training camp, sources say.



Nolen’s timetable puts him right up against the start of the season, but the bulk of his recovery will be in camp. pic.twitter.com/3IYR55aO9O — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 23, 2025

Nolen’s injury happened before training camp even got underway. According to team reports, he injured his calf while training, not in contact drills. The team has now moved him to the PUP list. Recovery timelines for calf injuries can be tricky and coaches expect him to miss considerable time, possibly the entire training camp. There’s even concern that his rehab could stretch into the early part of the regular season, putting his NFL debut in question.

Impact on the Cardinals’ defensive line

The Cardinals made big investments in their defensive front this offseason, adding veterans like Calais Campbell and Dalvin Tomlinson while re-signing L.J. Collier. These moves show a push for a tougher, deeper line. However, Nolen’s injury throws a wrench into those plans. His power and athleticism were expected to bring fresh energy to the group and push those veterans for playing time.

But it’s not just Nolen on the IL. Other key players like Bilal Nichols (neck injury) and BJ Ojulari (still rehabbing a torn ACL) also start camp on the sidelines. This creates depth concerns, but it also opens the door, creating opportunities for new additions and other young players to step up during camp. Guys like Jordan Burch could see more reps, and already-proven veterans like Josh Sweat will need to step up even more, while coaches keep a close eye on who can fill gaps.

Outlook on Walter Nolen III’s rookie year

Missing training camp is tough for any rookie (and many veterans for that matter), especially a first-round pick like Nolen. These weeks are crucial for learning the playbook, developing chemistry and adjusting to the physical and mental demands of the NFL. History shows that missing camp can slow a young player’s development. The Cardinals will need to manage Nolen’s recovery closely to protect his long-term health and make sure he’s fully healed once he’s given the green light.