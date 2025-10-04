Carson Wentz might actually be Vikings' sacrificial lamb before McCarthy's return

The Minnesota Vikings are not having the season they and many others thought they'd be having through four weeks. 2024 first round quarterback JJ McCarthy is sidelined yet again with an injury after making just two starts and even then the results were a mixed bag.

Veteran backup Carson Wentz has had to take the reins while McCarthy recovers but despite a good enough performance against the Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals (thanks to the Vikings defense) his truer capabilities came out in the 24-21 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Ireland.

Wentz faced intense pressure from the Steelers' defensive line and was sacked six times on the Emerald Isle. Regardless of the Vikes' decision to stay in the United Kingdom for their Week 5 matchup with the Cleveland Browns in London, that pressure is only going to be ramped up on Sunday.

Carson Wentz is being fed to the wolves ahead of JJ McCarthy's injury return

Cleveland has sacked opposing quarterbacks 11 times so far this year, tied for fifth-most in the NFL, and has only allowed a league-best 222.5 passing yards per game. That's an imposing challenge for any NFL QB but Wentz has a bigger problem.

Per the team's final injury report released on Friday, Minnesota will be without offensive linemen Donovan Jackson, Ryan Kelly and Brian O'Neill. Wentz will be totally exposed to the onslaught from pass rushers like Miles Garrett without those starters protecting him.

The one bright side for Vikings fans is that it isn't McCarthy that has to face down the Browns defense. Wentz is practically being sacrificed (so is the game) so that the future of the team isn't jeopardized.

Though, it's not clear how much benefit the team will get in the long run from that decision. Nevertheless, it's the best option they've got at the moment. If they keep any further injuries to a minimum, that'll be enough of a win for now.