Carson Wentz should push this Chiefs preseason failure off the roster

Patrick Mahomes, when playing at his best, is one of the best quarterbacks in football. By his own admission, Mahomes took a step back last season, but there's little doubt he can lead the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl in 2025. However, what happens if Mahomes goes down? Andy Reid is all too familiar with this question, and the veteran head coach knows he has to be prepared for the inevitable, especially considering Mahomes' playing style.

For now, the plan is Gardner Minshew, who the Chiefs signed this offseason to back up Mahomes. Minshew was 6-of-9 for 54 yards in his preseason debut for KC, and most importantly avoided turnovers. Reid ought to feel confident in Minshew's ability to step in if called upon given his own starting experience on the Jaguars, Colts and Raiders. Yet, the quarterbacks behind Minshew left a lot to be desired.

Should the Chiefs give Carson Wentz a call?

After spending a season backing up Mahomes, Wentz seemingly entered the offseason in search of a starting opportunity. That has not come, and now Wentz is jobless with just a few weeks until the regular season. If Wentz knows what's good for him – in this case money and a job – he's decreased his expectations some.

In their first preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals, third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe looked remarkable human. While Zappe has some starting experience from his time with the New England Patriots during the Mac Jones era, he played horribly against backups and third stringers on Saturday night. If there were any doubt about Zappe's ability heading into Saturday, he backed those up and then some. Most concerning for the Chiefs were Zappe's turnovers – he threw two interceptions in just 17 passes.

The Chiefs have no obligation to play Zappe, and could very well cut him loose during training camp if he continues to play like this. We can argue all day about whether Wentz should compete for the backup spot with Minshew, but there's little doubt he'd perform better than Zappe.

Chiefs could solidify one of the best quarterback rooms in the NFL

By signing Wentz, the Chiefs would send a message not just to their own roster, but the rest of the NFL. Kansas City must be prepared for anything – even Mahomes absence – to patch up any perceived weaknesses on their 53-man roster. Wentz would more than likely replace Zappe and, if he received enough preseason action, compete with Minshew for the QB2 spot.

Yet, what most NFL fans don't realize is that backup and third-string quarterbacks play a role every week during practice. It's important to ensure the QB room is stacked with unique talent, as it'll come in handy in the film room and on the practice field. Wentz may not be the No. 2-overall pick the Eagles thought he could be, but he's been in the league for nine seasons and knows the Chiefs system. That has to account for something, especially with Zappe's brutal play of late.