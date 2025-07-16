Chargers fans have mixed feelings on team's new uniforms

The Los Angeles Chargers are going to be taking to the field in some fresh threads this season.

On Tuesday, the team released two new alternate uniform combinations that will be used three times during the 2024-25 campaign. One set, dubbed "Super Chargers," is a re-imagined take on the classic navy set worn by the franchise when it was located in San Diego. The other, called "Charger Power," is almost entirely bright yellow and paired with a white helmet.

just hits, no misses pic.twitter.com/fWZfHyGiMD — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) July 15, 2025

Those uniforms will accompany the usual home and away sets, which the team displayed in a graphic posted to X displaying all the different pant combinations. The "Super Chargers" will be donned in two games this year, Oct. 23 vs. the Minnesota Vikings (Thursday Night Football) and Nov. 30 against the Las Vegas Raiders. "Charger Power" yellow will make its debut on Oct. 19 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Fans sound off on Chargers' new alternate uniforms

The team's launch for its new alternate uniforms could be drawn up as a moderate success. Though, if you take a look at the replies on X, there's a significant amount of Chargers fans that aren't quite sure what to make of the "Charger Power" set.

Please stop posting the yellows — joechella (@JOEY_HiGHROLLER) July 15, 2025

Absolutely LOVE these. Perfect new uniforms. — MJ (@MJ54) July 15, 2025

Every uniform shown in this video is better then the yellow we just added — Brett Boller (@BollerBrett) July 15, 2025

these aren’t that bad… — Travis Jankowski Fan Account (@HERBTOOCOLD) July 15, 2025

all that hype for this pic.twitter.com/Ziw6hTBm5Y — Explosivemilk (@Explosivemilk_) July 15, 2025

That hideous yellow

Jersey might be the worst jersey in the league after the the neon green Seattle jersey. Terrible — Osk (@StillOsk89) July 15, 2025

Chargers have copied Savannah Bananas for alternative uniforms. pic.twitter.com/X2PB4e5Ga7 — Woody Paige (@woodypaige) July 15, 2025

Heck, even The Minions, the popular characters from the Dreamworks "Despicable Me" films, weighed in on the apparently interpreted ode to a banana vibe the Chargers are giving with these uniforms.

the new recruits look so cool 😎 — Minions (@Minions) July 15, 2025

The team itself also knew how to poke fun at previously unsuccessful attempts at throwback uniforms. It even posted a meme about its 0-6 record in the color rush navy jerseys that preceded the newly launched "Super Chargers" combo.

The players, on the other hand, are absolutely loving the new digs (they could also just be saying that because, well, they're being paid to).

Might be the best uniforms I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/zYKJtb7cJg — Tony Jefferson (@Tljefferson23) July 15, 2025

New threads ⛽️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Smh0eKSkqt — Derwin James Jr (@DerwinJames) July 15, 2025

Well, at least these aren't the New York Giants' "Century Red" uniforms from last year. Thankfully, Chargers fans who think these are a neon eyesore will only have to deal with them for a single game before they likely get shoved back into the jersey cellar.