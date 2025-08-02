Chargers just keep winning the Keenan Allen trade

The Los Angeles Chargers are about to complete one of the most satisfying storyline arcs in recent memory.

Keenan Allen, once a fan favorite for the franchise, appears to be on the verge of reuniting with his old team. The 33-year-old wideout reportedly visited the Chargers on Friday, and according to insiders Ian Rapaport and Tom Pelissero, there is mutual interest between the two parties.

Allen was traded to the Chicago Bears last offseason and produced a modest output for the rebuilding squad that featured 2024 No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams at quarterback (744 yards and seven touchdowns on 70 catches). Though, that wasn't enough to convince Chicago to bring back the aging veteran as it continued to retool around Williams.

Chargers could have poetic reunion with Keenan Allen

When you look back at the trade that sent Allen to the Windy City, the Chargers received a fourth-round pick in the 2024 draft (110th overall). That was eventually used in a deal that landed Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey in Los Angeles after the team traded up for him.

The poetic part about the potential return of Keenan Allen:



The Chargers acquired a 4th round pick (110th overall) from the Bears in exchange for Allen in 2024. They then used that same pick as part of deal that allowed the Chargers to trade up and select Ladd McConkey.



If Allen does sign with the Chargers, him becoming teammates with McConkey would be a fantastic full circle moment.

Allen would be the perfect complement to a receiver core that just lost Mike Williams to retirement and now consists of the young McConkey and Quentin Johnson at the top of the depth chart. His veteran presence back in the lineup could be the extra dose of mentorship and security the Chargers need at that position.

Quarterback Justin Herbert is primed to have another breakout season and getting his old top weapon back could be the catalyst for a career-high year. In four seasons together, Herbert and Allen linked up for 4,125 yards and 25 TDs on 380 catches.

And with head coach Jim Harbaugh leading the way, the Chargers look like a dark horse to challenge for a deep playoff run in the AFC.