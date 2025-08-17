Chargers’ preseason crisis grows after Quentin Johnston carted off vs. Rams

The Los Angeles Chargers have had an unlucky offseason in terms of injuries and retirements. Left tackle Rashawn Slater is out for the year due to a knee injury suffered days after signing a lucrative contract extension. Then, Mike williams announced his retirement early on in training camp, resulting in the team bringing back Keenan Allen.

During the team's preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams, Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston suffered a terrifying injury.

In the first quarter, Johnston ran along the sidelines to try and haul in a pass from quarterback Justin Herbert. As he missed on the catch, Johnston was hit by Rams safety Tanner Ingle and appeared to hit his head hard on the turf. Johnston laid motionless on the ground for several minutes before being able to sit up. Johnston left on a cart where he was visibly frustrated.

Quentin Johnston carted off vs. Rams with apparent head injury

Hopefully Johnston is okay, as it was a scary sight. Johnston appeared to be in a fencing stance after the hit, but luckily he was able to get up and avoided needing the stretcher. We should learn more about Johnston's status after the game.

Johnston entered the NFL with a ton of fanfare after an incredible final season at TCU. The Chargers decided Johnston could be a missing piece in the passing game for Herbert. However, he just hasn't panned out. In his rookie season, Johnston caught 38-of-67 targets for 431 yards and two touchdowns. Last season was better, as he caught 55 passes for 711 yards and eight touchdowns, but on 91 targets. But last season, Johnston dropped seven passes. That's not ideal.

The hope was that Johnston would bounce back with a strong third season with the team. But now, we have to wait and see if he will miss any time after that scary hit.

UPDATE (10:50 p.m. ET): After the game, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh announced that Johnston was diagnosed with a concussion, and was taken to the hospital for further evaluation. Harbaugh says the decision to take him to the hospital was done out of precaution.