Chiefs can steal these NFL Draft targets from the Raiders at end of the first round

This draft positioning allows Kansas City to extend its AFC West dominance by sniping key prospects just before Las Vegas selects at No. 36 in the second round.

The Kansas City Chiefs hold a strategic advantage over the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2026 NFL Draft, specifically with the No. 29 pick acquired from the Rams.

The Chiefs and Raiders battle at least two times every season to assert their dominance in the AFC West. Lately, Kansas City has dominated Las Vegas on the field of play. Their GM, Brett Veach, and his staff are keen to extend their dominance to the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Chiefs have a pair of first-round picks heading into the big event, but their second Round 1 selection could really prove problematic for the Raiders. Kansas City goes on the clock at No. 29 thanks to their trade with the Rams. That gives them a unique opportunity to steal a player away from Las Vegas before they have a chance to pick again at No. 36.

The Chiefs won't base their pick purely on hurting their division rivals, but there are a number of prospects who should go towards the end of Round 1 who will interest both teams. Las Vegas' front office will experience real frustration if their counterparts in Kansas City draft any of the following five prospects just ahead of their pick.

The Chiefs could steal big-bodied wideout Denzel Boston

Kansas City desperately needs to add a big, outside receiver to make life easier for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Raiders could say the same for Fernando Mendoza assuming they take the former Indiana standout with the No. 1 overall pick.

There are legitimate questions about whether or not Boston has enough speed to separate at the NFL level. That's why he's comfortably behind the likes of Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon and Jordyn Tyson in this year's receiver rankings. The Chiefs have plenty of speed in their wide receiver room. Boston can give them the balance they need with his ability to make contested catches on the perimeter.

Missing out on Boston wouldn't cripple the Raiders' hopes of upgrading their receiver room for Mendoza, but it would likely force them to go with a smaller target. That would make life slightly more difficult for Mendoza during his rookie season.

Zion Young could boost the pass rush for both teams

Missouri defensive lineman Zion Young | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There aren't many teams in the NFL that would not like to add pass-rushing help in this year's draft. The Raiders still need more juice up front even if they do keep hold of Maxx Crosby. The Chiefs seem to be perennially in search of someone to help Chris Jones pressure opposing quarterbacks.

Zion Young isn't a perfect edge rushing prospect, but scouts like his length, size and motor. Those skills allow him to project as a three-down defensive end who can contribute early in his pro career.

There are a number of edge prospects who should hear their names called towards the end of Round 1 or early in Round 2, but Young is arguably the most well-rounded of the group. The Raiders won't be happy if the Chiefs snap him up before they get a chance to make their second round pick.

Avieon Terrell could start immediately for the Chiefs or Raiders

Clemson defensive back Avieon Terrell | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Some teams are concerned about Avieon Terrell's lack of size but his coverage skills forced ACC quarterbacks to avoid throwing to his side during his college career at Clemson. He has more than enough talent to contribute immediately in either the Chiefs or Raiders' secondaries.

He can pay off either team's investment at No. 29 or No. 36 as a rookie. He might need to do that from a nickel corner spot, but each franchise has room for improvement on the inside as well as the perimeter.

A run on cornerbacks should occur towards the bottom of the first round and Kansas City is a prime team to start that run. Taking Terrell would help their defense while keeping him away from a division rival.

Cashius Howell can give either team a new dimension on the edge

Texas A&M defensive lineman Cashius Howell | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Zion Young's power has him in the mix to be a late first rounder, but Cashius Howell's appeal hinges on his exceptional speed from the perimeter. His lack of size may prevent him from ever being a good run defender, but getting to opposing quarterbacks should not be an issue for the former Texas A&M star.

Cashius Howell put up DOMINANT pass rush metrics at Texas A&M👀 pic.twitter.com/CSrj8p0CVq — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 13, 2026

Howwell could be a particularly good fit in Vegas if they keep Crosby. His dominance as a run defender could mask Howell's deficiencies in that regard. Conversely, it would also allow Howell to focus his full attention on harassing opposing tackles with reckless abandon.

This draft class is deep on edge rushers, but Howell might be the fastest of them all. The Chiefs can deal the Raiders a cruel blow if they take him with the 29th pick.

Blake Miller could stabilize things at tackle for both franchises

Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Blake Miller lacks the athletic pop to blossom into an All-Pro, but he comfortably projects as a solid starter at right tackle early in his NFL career. Both the Chiefs and Raiders would be happy to sign up for that level of production in the late first/early second portion of this year's draft.

Some scouts might ding Miller for his lack of power at the point of attack, but he balances that weakness out by refusing to get defeated at the point of attack. Both offenses know they need to keep their quarterbacks upright next season and Miller is the sort of consistent presence at tackle who can help them achieve that goal.

Miller might be off the board before the Chiefs go on the clock at No. 29, but he'll draw strong consideration from them if he's still there. The Raiders' chances of him falling all the way down to them at No. 36 are slim.