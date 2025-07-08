Chiefs GM admits harsh Travis Kelce reality that could sink Kansas City again

Travis Kelce's legendary NFL career is on its last legs. After speculation that he could retire this offseason, the longtime Kansas City Chiefs tight end opted to return for the upcoming campaign. However, general manager Brett Veach and the team ostensibly aren't banking on him being his Hall of Fame self anymore.

ESPN's Adam Teicher recently shared a story about how the Chiefs insist expectations for Kelce haven't changed with age. Nonetheless, the article includes some interesting comments from Veach that suggest otherwise when reading between the lines. By the sound of it, Kansas City is bracing for the seven-time All-Pro to continue regressing in 2025.

Chiefs GM Brett Veach hedges on expectations for Travis Kelce in 2025

"The great ones know how to find it," Veach said about whether Kelce can remain the elite contributor we've become accustomed to seeing. "They know where it's buried ... how to access it."

Yet, while players of Kelce's caliber and pedigree know how to dig deep for that "it" factor, Veach understands that might not happen every game. The former turns 36 in October with significant mileage, and his body is deteriorating, which the latter seemingly recognizes.

"... they can't access it at that age week in and week out, but when they need it, they know how to find it," Veach stated.

Veach credits Kelce for overcoming those "this might be it" lulls and rising to the occasion when "the lights are the brightest." Nevertheless, a couple of paragraphs later, Teicher notes that the Chiefs are "trying to steer themselves away from needing" the veteran pass-catcher like previous years. The conflicting words symbolize how Kansas City hasn't practiced what it's preached over the past two seasons.

Seeing Kelce dominate every Sunday for the past decade-plus has become so ingrained in our minds that we almost took it for granted. Fans are so used to him rolling out of bed to seven receptions, 70 yards and a touchdown. But as we've seen in 2023 and 2024, that's no longer the case; Father Time is tapping on his shoulder.

Kansas City's so aware of Kelce's decline that they sat him out of their regular-season finale in 2023. Normally, this wouldn't be a big deal, especially for a club with perennial Super Bowl aspirations. Consequently, doing so snapped a streak of seven consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns -- falling 16 yards short.

Kelce was so close to extending a rare, historic feat that few in the league have ever done. Alas, the Chiefs opted to rest him with the bigger picture in mind. Again, this typically isn't grounds for concern, though it's a noteworthy development given the context.