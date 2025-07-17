Chiefs have one person to blame for lackluster Rashee Rice reinforcements

The Kansas City Chiefs finally got at least a little bit of clarity on the status of star wideout Rashee Rice. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, a Dallas County judge on Thursday sentenced Rice to five years of probation and 30 days of jail time for his role in a multi-car accident in the DFW area last offseason. The sentence allows Rice to serve those 30 days at any point over the five-year probationary period, meaning the SMU product will be able to participate in the start of Chiefs camp.

He will almost certainly not be able to participate in the start of the regular season, however. While Rice's legal future is settled, his future as an NFL player is not, as Roger Goodell and the league office will now decide on their own punishment. Schefter reports that said punishment will almost certainly involve a multi-game suspension, leaving K.C. without their No. 1 wideout for at least the first couple weeks of the 2025 season.

Any team would feel the loss of a player like Rice, who was averaging nearly 100 receiving yards per game last year before going down with a fluky season-ending knee injury in Week 4. But this is going to be particularly devastating to the Chiefs offense, who now have a gaping hole in their receiver room that they'll struggle to fill barring some sort of external addition. And while no one could've seen Rice's injury and disciplinary troubles coming, it didn't have to be this way.

Rashee Rice suspension makes Brett Veach's failures hurt even more

In fact, Kansas City GM Brett Veach tried his best to make sure it wouldn't be this way. Effort has not been an issue when it comes to the team's receiving group: In addition to the one they used on Rice in 2023, the Chiefs have also spent second-round picks on Mecole Hardman and Skyy Moore in recent years, while drafting Xavier Worthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Heck, they even sent a third-rounder and a sixth-rounder to the New York Giants for Kadarius Toney.

But effort is one thing. Results are very much another, and Veach has missed far more than he's hit at the position in recent years. Hardman, Moore and Toney never panned out the way the team hoped they would, and while Worthy made strides down the stretch of last season, he's not yet the sort of complete receiver who can anchor a team's passing game (a fact that Kansas City almost certainly was aware of when it drafted him).

It's entirely possible that the Chiefs make it work anyway. That Rice serves his suspension, comes back, shakes off the rust quickly and resumes looking every bit like the WR1 he was turning into before he got hurt last season. That version of Rice is exactly the sort of big, intermediate monster who will take some of the burden off Travis Kelce and allow Worthy and Marquise Brown to work in the areas they're most suited to.

Those are some real ifs, though, and it's unclear how even a QB as great as Patrick Mahomes can make this work in the meantime. Even if Rice is only suspended for, say, two or three games, the Chiefs can scarcely afford to give up significant ground in an AFC playoff chase that figures to leave no margin for error this year. And they wouldn't have had to if even one of Veach's other swings had gone his way.