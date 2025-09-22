Chiefs were just handed a clear path to Tyreek Hill trade reunion Mahomes needs

Ever since Tyreek Hill began publicly, if that's what you want to call social media, expressing his apparent discontent in Miami, the idea of a trade that would reunite the wide receiver with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs has been floated. But with the Dolphins starting the season with an abysmal loss in Week 1 and two subsequent losses thereafter, the potential for Miami to actually start selling parts, Hill included has become realer.

Now, the assumption would be that, despite his recent drop in production, there would be a busy market for Hill. However, his off-field behavior has complicated things considerably. The NFL is conducting a new Personal Conduct Policy investigation from allegations against the receiver for domestic violence. Beyond the potential suspension that could come with that, there are character concerns.

Having said that, those have been risks in the past that the Chiefs have been willing to take, but apparently not one that other possible suitors for a Hill trade are. According to a report from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Pittsburgh Steelers were alongside Kansas City initially in expressing interest in Hill. However, the new investigation has seemingly cooled Mike Tomlin's club on the notion.

In theory, that would leave only the Chiefs as the current suitors for Hill.

Tyreek Hill trade reunion might be the Chiefs' if they want it

To be abundantly clear, in pure football terms, Kansas City should absolutely want this trade. While the situation offensively and specifically at wide receiver will get better once Xavier Worthy returns from injury and when Rashee Rice's suspension has subsided, this is still a group that simply lacks the dynamic and explosive downfield ability that made Hill a bonafide star.

More importantly, the Chiefs' current position as the only known suitor for Hill could give them some real leverage in negotiations with the Dolphins. Of course, Miami likely also knows that's the case, but they're also not in a position where they can — or at least where they should — be too choosy in terms of exploring possibilities with trading Hill.

The Dolphins are a dismal 0-3 on the season, and their prospects don't look particularly promising. This might be one of the NFL's worst defenses in Miami, Tua Tagovailoa simply doesn't appear to be a quarterback capable of leading a contender, and many of the key pieces on the roster are aging quickly. Hill is among that last group and, while he still has plenty of juice, he's also almost surely not going to be on the Dolphins next season regardless of if he's traded. He'd likely be cut if Miami held onto hi.

As such, their leverage in trade conversations shouldn't matter. If this front office reaches a point where they're ready to trade Hill, that's waving the white flag and getting ready to start rebuilding. And to better help that cause, they would be far better served getting any kind of draft pick, from the Chiefs or otherwise, than cutting him just to save money.

Kansas City can take advantage of that if and when the Dolphins choose to seriously negotiate when it comes to Hill. This offense needs it direly, and the connection the veteran already has with Patrick Mahomes along with his familiarity with Andy Reid could make him the ideal on-field fit, especially for an offense that has ranked outside the top half of the NFL in air yards per attempt this season when throwing.

Chiefs have more to consider with Tyreek Hill than just his ability

All of this being said, it's not just as simple for the Chiefs as they would like it to be. There's more to it than just: Kansas City needs a receiver, Hill seems likely to be traded, the two sides are familiar, so let's obviously make a deal.

While this organization has not necessarily been risk-averse when it comes to character or off-field concerns, adding Hill in the midst of an ongoing investigation from the NFL would be a different animal. Not only would the team risk a suspension, the poor optics of adding Hill in the midst of these allegations, and more, but this is also a team that already has some issues in this regard.

Rice is suspended for his reckless driving in Dallas. Kareem Hunt was once released by the Chiefs for a domestic incident. Those guys are still on the team, and adding Hill to the mix would give them another, which some would argue could be too much.

At the risk of being too simplistic, though, that's why being in an NFL front office is so tough. These are all of the factors, among others too, that have to be weighed when considering a mood such as this. We shall see what the Chiefs end up doing, but the opportunity is clearly presenting itself if they are indeed interested.