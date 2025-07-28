Chiefs most important rookie is passing every test in training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs have made significant progress throughout training camp over the past week. While the Chiefs' wide receiver group, featuring Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice, Hollywood Brown, Tyquan Thornton, and Jalen Royals, has shown great progression, it's a player on Kansas City's offensive line that has stood out the most.

The Chiefs drafted Ohio State offensive lineman Josh Simmons with the 32nd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The offensive line was the Chiefs' biggest issue last season, and Kansas City is confident that the addition of Simmons will help provide better protection for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and keep him more comfortable in the pocket.

Josh Simmons has shined throughout training camp

Simmons' progression for a training camp is a good sign for the offensive line this season. Simmons compiled an impressive outing in their first full day in pads on Sunday. The rookie offensive lineman participated in all the first-team repetitions and performed well against the Chiefs' pass rushers, including George Karlaftis, Charles Omenihu, and Mike Danna.

This is an encouraging sign for Simmons, as he recently recovered from a torn patellar injury in October that ended his final season at Ohio State. Chiefs veteran offensive tackle Mike Danna has high praise for Simmons' performance throughout training camp.

"He's a hell of an athlete, man," Danna said of Simmons, per ESPN. "He has a bright future. He's physical, athletic, and it's great to see him working with the ones. He's a tough competitor."

One of the more impressive performances by Simmons on Sunday's full pads practice was his strength against rushes from Chiefs defensive ends Omenihu and Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

What to expect from Simmons in his rookie season with the Chiefs

Simmons will play a crucial role in the consistency on offense this season. His ability to protect Mahomes allows the Chiefs to finish drives in crucial games in the regular season and the playoffs. The strength that he has shown against the team's top defenders will translate well against opposing teams.

Simmons is set to join a Chiefs offensive line group that features Jaylon Moore, Mike Caliendo, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, and Jawaan Taylor.