Chiefs owner makes it clear that George Karlaftis won't be the last big-money deal

Whether you like them or not, the Kansas City Chiefs are a modern NFL dynasty under quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid. Despite coming up short in their attempt to become the first team in history to win three straight Super Bowls, they remain among the early favorites to return to the Super Bowl again.

Even though the AFC is loaded with contenders like the Buffalo Bills, the Baltimore Ravens, and two teams within their division, the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers, their core remains strong thanks to their general manager, Brett Veach, who has drafted well. Now, they are focused on keeping their core together to keep their Super Bowl window open as long as possible.

Defensive end George Karlaftis, fresh off an 8-sack season, just inked a four-year extension worth $93 million that keeps him in Kansas City through 2030. Meanwhile, guard Trey Smith, who was franchised tagged this off-season, signed a four-year deal worth $94 million, beating the franchise tag deadline. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes voiced his excitement about retaining two of the team’s rising stars, emphasizing their character and work ethic as much as their on-field contributions

The Chiefs are now focused on extending cornerback Trent McDuffie

McDuffie, a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has emerged as the key piece of the Chiefs’ secondary and has been instrumental in the team’s defensive success since being drafted. While Karlaftis was prioritized due to the escalating market for pass rushers, their next goal is to keep McDuffie in Kansas City long-term, and they would like to accomplish that before the start of the season, according to ESPN Chiefs reporter Nate Taylor.

For McDuffie, the extension talk could not have come at a better time. The market for cornerbacks has exploded recently, with Sauce Gardner of the New York Jets recently signing a record-setting four-year, $120.4 million extension. And the Chiefs' owner, Clark Hunt, gave his perspective on McDuffie's extension.

"One of the themes you saw was rewarding players we had drafted. I'm a big believer that you build teams through the draft. I don't want to speak specifically about any one player, but it is a priority for us to keep the nucleus of the team together."

The Chiefs’ approach reflects a broader strategy: lock down core talent early, avoid contentious negotiations, and maintain continuity in a roster built to contend. With Karlaftis and Smith already secured, it will be interesting to see how long the negotiation will be and if McDuffie's extension will come close to matching Gardner's.