Chiefs' pregame 'Free 4' statement is a terrible look amid Rashee Rice suspension

The Kansas City Chiefs are 0-2. That's not a sentence we thought we'd be writing this season. We also didn't think we'd see multiple players wear a shirt pre-game supporting a teammate that was suspended for causing a multi-car crash which seriously injured two people.

Several Chiefs, including tight end Travis Kelce, wore shirts during warm-ups ahead of the team's game against the Philadelphia Eagles that said "Free 4" and depicted wide receiver Rashee Rice, who is serving a six-game suspension after pleading guilty to two third-degree felony charges and reaching a $1 million settlement with two of the crash victims.

The tasteless protest was met with fervor online and eventually head coach Andy Reid had to address the episode on Kansas City sports radio.

Andy Reid responds to the "Free 4" shirts worn by Chiefs players during pregame warmups.#Chiefs l #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/95c0Wz8WM1 — Sports Radio 810 WHB (@SportsRadio810) September 15, 2025

"I would tell you, these guys love Rashee and they feel for him, sitting out here. I think it's no more than that," he said Monday. "I think those guys, they love the kid and want him to feel part of it in their own way. I really don't think it's anything more than that."

Chiefs players fail to read the room with tasteless Rashee Rice support shirts

Even if the shirts were meant to just bring their suspended teammate to the games, the caption "Free 4" gives away the true motive. Are Chiefs players really trying to advocate the Rice was treated too harshly by the NFL or didn't deserve his suspension at all?

It's sad that we even have to talk about this because some players already get griped for being out of touch with reality due to their exorbitant contracts and lifestyles. Kelce, of all people, should've been more socially aware of how his participation would've come off. The amount of PR training he's probably been through in his relationship with Taylor Swift alone, this was an entirely preventable error.

Rice was criminally irresponsible, and he decided to admit to that, at least partially. He still could face further legal consequences due to his actions, and that means his NFL punishment may not be over yet. So despite this form of protest, Rice won't be "freed" any time soon.

The Chiefs players who participated will need to publicly apologize for insulting the victims in the crash Rice caused by going nearly 120 miles per hour on a Dallas highway. They all have families and loved ones, they should understand the gravity of Rice's actions. C'mon, man. Do better.