Chiefs RB compared to LeSean McCoy and 3 more NFL rookie minicamp overreactions

The visual traits of several draftees have fueled both excitement and skepticism among fans and analysts.

NFL rookie minicamps are here and with them come a spotlight on the newest additions to the pro football family. With little else to focus on until the NFL schedule release, it's too easy to overreact to the clips and quotes that emerge. Hey, maybe Fernando Mendoza does look like Tom Brady. And honestly, Diego Pavia does look really, really small on an NFL practice field.

Let's dive into some of the biggest narratives coming out of rookie camp and get to the bottom of the reactions and overeactions.

Chiefs rookie Emmett Johnson looks like LeSean McCoy

When Andy Reid compares a running back to LeSean McCoy, you sit up and listen. The Kansas City Chiefs head coach tossed that bone towards fifth-round rookie Emmett Johnson after getting to see him at rookie camp.

Emmett Johnson is going to make other GMs regret passing on him 👀 pic.twitter.com/2jOwisiW1n — SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) May 2, 2026

“He’s got a good feel for things,” Reid told reporters, via Pro Football Talk. “A smart kid, a good kid. He’s got that lateral quickness. We had LeSean McCoy here for a bit and he has a little bit of that to him, where he can shift gears and still get himself up the field quickly."

Reid also praised the way Johnson protects the passer and catches the ball. Those all-around skills give him a chance to contribute no doubt. But the Day 2 draft pick isn't competing with LeSean McCoy's legacy right now. Realistically, he's battling to make the roster.

The Chiefs signed Kenneth Walker and Emari Demercado to lead their rushing attack. They carried over Brashard Smith from last year's roster. In addition to drafting Johnson, they signed Jadyn Ott and Emmett Smith's son E.J. Smith as undrafted free agents. Competition will be fierce to grab the two (at most) RB spots on the roster behind Walker and Demercado.

My best guess is Johnson will make the roster, but the actual McCoy comparisons can get put on hold until he does.

Eagles WR Makai Lemon shin angle proves he's elite

Makai Lemon led the way at Eagles rookie minicamp as the top player in their class. He's not the biggest nor the fastest receiver Philadelphia could have drafted. In fact, his measurables don't bring much of a wow factor at all. He makes up for that in the eye test, as fans noticed while watching clips from rookie camp.

Watch Makai Lemon first up here.



Then watch the 3 WRs after him.



Makai just moves so different. So smooth, efficient, no wasted movement, sharp cuts. Beautiful.#Eaglespic.twitter.com/72nJWJNiAd — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) May 2, 2026

Specifically, Eagles fans keyed in on one measurable aspect that stands out for Lemon: Shin angle.

Makai Lemon shin angle pic.twitter.com/9WUfQn13lY — Fusue (@DevyEusuf) May 2, 2026

What is shin angle and why does it matter? Here's the simplest explanation I can muster: The lower the angle a player can make with their shin while pushing off the ground, the more explosive they can be driving out of a cut. So yeah, Lemon's shin angle is dirty. It helps explain why he's so much more than his height or 40 time.

Having said that, his shin angle doesn't guarantee living up to that first round pick. He still needs to prove he can separate and catch contested passes against NFL CBs. He needs to display enough toughness and strength to deal with press coverage and the physicality DBs will throw his way. Shin angle is one element that gives him a leg up, but there are more questions to answer.

Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza looks like Tom Brady

This should surprise no one. The moment Fernando Mendoza jogged onto the field in Las Vegas, the hype was bound to start. Specifically the "he looks like Tom Brady" type of hype.

TRENDING: #Raiders first-overall pick quarterback Fernando Mendoza throwing the ball at rookie minicamp this week.



What do you notice about his throws…?



😳😳😳



(🎥@Raiders) pic.twitter.com/5cjfdsuCCg — MLFootball (@MLFootball) May 3, 2026

There's a reason Mendoza was the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. He's an excellent quarterback with a bright future ahead. But for the love of all that is holy, can we cool it on the Brady comparisons?

I watched a lot of Mendoza in college, going back to his thrilling days at Cal. I've seen enough to know exactly why Raiders fans are so excited to have him. I can tell you one thing though: Clips from rookie camp won't tell us a single thing about whether he'll live up to the hype.

A lot of guys might look like Brady in shorts while throwing against air. The greats like Brady do it in pads against a live pass rush. Give the kid some time to settle in before putting that comparison on his shoulders.

Overreaction: Diego Pavia is too small for the NFL

Okay, let's just be clear here: Diego Pavia probably is too small for the NFL. That's not exactly an overreaction. If he wasn't 5-foot-10 on his tallest day, he might have been drafted instead of landing with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent.

Still, clips of him at Ravens rookie minicamp gave fans a strong visual of just how short he is compared to even prospective NFL bodies...

He’s taking under center snaps at chest level. This is incredible https://t.co/i2VdSibZVb — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) May 2, 2026

I'm not trying to convince anyone Pavia will make it in the NFL. Like most UDFA QBs, he probably won't. Having said that, his size isn't some surprise that will have shocked the Ravens when he turned up in Baltimore.

Moreover, his height isn't some disqualifying factor. Hell, Kyler Murray and Bryce Young are both 5-foot-10 and they were each selected No. 1 overall. Their skillset makes up for their diminutive stature. Pavia needs to convince a team that he's in that same boat.

So yeah, the images of Pavia standing next to 6-foot-7 behemoth offensive linemen will be plenty funny and meme-worthy. However, if he doesn't make it in the NFL, the more direct culprit will be his arm talent and ability to process at the pro level.

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