Chiefs rookie already on roster bubble before training camp starts

The Kansas City Chiefs spent a seventh-round pick on SMU running back Brashard Smith in April's NFL Draft, but his spot on the final roster already looks like it could be in danger because of the current running back situation for the Chiefs.

It's not a guarantee that Smith will be a training camp cut. He could very well make the final roster. However, it's notable when a drafted rookie is in battle for a roster spot, so let's talk about the Kansas City Chiefs running back situation.

Who is Brashard Smith?

Brashard Smith spent the first three seasons of his college career at Miami, where he struggled to see the field in rushing situations, with most of his usage coming in the receiving game. Smith was fine as a receiver, catching 69 passes over three years, but he hit the portal after his third season in search of a different experience.

He landed at SMU, where he became one of the biggest transfer success stories of the season. Transitioning from wide receiver into a full-time running back, Smith had 235 carries for 1,332 yards and 14 touchdowns while also catching 39 passes for 327 yards and four more scores.

It was an impressive year for Smith, but one has to wonder about what his NFL role looks like. He impressed in his lone season as a running back, but expecting someone to be effective in the NFL at a position he only played for one of his four collegiate seasons could be a concern.

What does the Chiefs running back room look like?

Isiah Pacheco is set to be the lead back for the Chiefs with Kareem Hunt as the primary backup once again. We can kind of just go ahead and write those two names in Sharpie on the depth chart.

The team brought in Elijah Mitchell this offseason. Mitchell didn't play last season because of a hamstring injury and has definitely been hit-or-miss in his NFL career, but he's an experienced back who works as a solid depth piece.

Then there's Carson Steele, who had 56 carries for 183 yards last season. He's listed as the team's starting fullback, but he's also more than that. Steele's a bruiser who can get work in short-yardage situations.

With Steele able to play at two spots, it seems unlikely that the Chiefs will keep five running backs. Smith shouldn't have to watch his back for anyone behind him on the depth chart, but he needs to prove he can be more effective than Mitchell.

The good news is that his receiving usage gives him a leg up in that battle, but that won't matter if he can't prove to be effective as a pure rusher out of the backfield as well. Smith has to prove his SMU performance wasn't a fluke. He has to show he's not just a wide receiver who can play running back, but an actual, bona fide running back in his own right.