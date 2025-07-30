Chiefs turned to a surprising WR after injuries hit training camp

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, Xavier Worthy and Skyy Moore all left the Kansas City Chiefs' practice early on Tuesday due to injury. In other words, the three-time reigning AFC champions saw half of their receiving corps go down in the same training session. Not great, Bob!

There doesn't appear to be much concern about Brown, Worthy and Moore's respective ailments being long-term issues. However, the lack of bodies to soak up valuable reps with superstar quarterback Partick Mahomes is a noteworthy development. A Chiefs squad entering 2025 on a revenge tour to is already facing health problems early in training camp, which is far from ideal.

To combat Brown, Worthy and Moore's absences, the Chiefs have signed wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II, according to James Larsen of Pro Football Newsroom. It's an outside-the-box move — one that probably wasn't on anyone's radar. Nonetheless, given their historically dominant run since Mahomes took over under center in 2018, it's hard to question anything Kansas City does.

Chiefs get creative to address rash of WR injuries, sign former UFL WR Kwamie Lassiter II

Lassiter spent the 2024 UFL campaign with the Memphis Showboats. He caught 24 passes for 271 yards and a touchdown in eight games, making seven starts. While the numbers don't necessarily jump off the screen, his workout with the Chiefs impressed the Chiefs enough to add him.

Before representing the Showboats, Lassiter got a taste of the NFL. He spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals after signing with them as an undrafted free agent. The Chiefs are ostensibly hoping the brief stint with Memphis helped him refine his craft in preparation for a second opportunity.

Across two seasons with the Bengals, Lassiter logged a grand total of 13 offensive snaps, appearing in only two games. His lone catch went for a mere two yards. Boasting a crowded receiving room last offseason, Cincy waived him last August to address other areas of need.

At 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, Lassiter fits the mold of the undersized, speedy wideout the Chiefs ostensibly look for. Brown, Worthy and Moore are all around the same the height and weight. With that in mind, perhaps Kansas City is hoping to replicate their presence until they're able to return.

Per Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, Worthy is in the league's concussion protocol, which should cost him a handful of days. Brown hurt his ankle but reportedly "avoided anything serious" and could be back on the field at a moment's notice. Meanwhile, there hasn't been as much clarity on Moore's hamstring malady.