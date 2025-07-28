Christian Wilkins’ foot injury wasn’t the only reason the Raiders moved on

Last week, the Las Vegas Raiders shocked the NFL world after they released defensive tackle Christian Wilkins one year after signing him to a four-year, $110 million contract. Initial reporting indicated that the main reason Wilkins was released was over a discrepancy regarding a second foot surgery. The Raiders wanted him to undergo another surgery, while the defensive tackle didn't.

But there are now more details that resulted in Wilkins' release.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday, there was an incident in the locker room where Wilkins "playfully went to kiss a teammate on top of his head" and the player took offense to it.

"From speaking to people inside the Raiders locker room...



They say that Christian Wilkins playfully went to kiss a teammate on the top of his head..



Schefter elaborated on the incident further, saying that it took place just last week during a team meeting.

"Last week's incident happened inside a team meeting room. One source told ESPN that the interaction was "playful," but the teammate didn't see it that way. It's not known what the fellow player did following the incident," writes ESPN's newsroom.

"A complaint was filed to Raiders' human resources department, which investigated the incident, a source told Schefter."

Adam Schefter says incident with teammate played role in Christian Wilkins' Raiders release

It's important to note that this incident involving Wilkins and a teammate was not the sole reason why the defensive lineman was released. It did play a role in it, as was the discrepancy on how to rehabilitate his foot injury.

As mentioned earlier, the Raiders wanted Wilkins to undergo a second surgery to recover from a Jones fracture in his foot, which was suffered last October. Wilkins opted against going for the second surgery and instead chose to rehab it on his own. As a result, the Raiders released Wilkins, while also voiding the defensive tackle's $35.2 million of guaranteed money. Shortly afterward, Wilkins and the NFLPA filed a grievance.

Wilkins is a free agent and can sign with any team he so chooses. Yet, it's unknown if he will have much of a market, considering his recovery from his foot injury and the impending legal battle wih the NFL.

Now, Raiders fans know that the injury and an incident with a teammate ultimately spelled an end of Wilkins' tenure after just one season.