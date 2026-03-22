Christian Wilkins is ready to return: The 6 teams that need to take a chance on DT

Christian Wilkins wants back in to the NFL. The 30-year-old defensive tackle reportedly is still rehabbing a foot injury but has garnered interest from multiple teams, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

However, there's a slight bit of controversy Wilkins may have to overcome in order to see the field again in 2026. The 2019 first-round pick was suddenly cut from the Las Vegas Raiders after the 2024 campaign, just a single season into a four-year, $110 million deal. He wasn't re-signed by another team and sat out all of 2025.

While the official reason for the release centered around how he rehabbed his foot injury in Las Vegas, additional reports suggest it was the consequence of an incident where Wilkins attempted to kiss a teammate on the head.

Whatever happened, it seemed to blackball him from the league last season. Now that time has passed, it appears Wilkins is trying to spur a franchise to take a chance on him and let bygones be bygones. That may be easier said than done.

ESPN's Jordan Ranaan reported on "Giants Nation Now" on Thursday that New York won't even consider bringing in Wilkins despite his college teammate and best friend Dexter Lawrence II being in the locker room already.

Examining things from a purely footballing standpoint, however, let's look at some teams that need help on the defensive line and should at least weigh Wilkins as an option.

New York Jets

New York Jets defensive end Will McDonald IV | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Jets defense finished 31st in points allowed (29.6 per game) and 25th in total yards allowed last season, primarily due to lack of depth on their defensive line. 2023 first-round pick Will McDonald IV still did not develop into the starting talent the team hoped he'd become which was only exacerbated by the fact that defensive coordinator Steve Wilks couldn't coach his guys to win one-on-one matchups.

Wilkins was rated the 17th-best defensive lineman in the league back in 2024 with a 74.7 overall grade. The Jets didn't necessarily beef up their line in free agency, only adding David Onyemata on a one-year deal. With how bad things have been lately, why not kick the tires on Wilkins?

Minnesota Vikings

The departures of DTs Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen will be felt in Minneapolis. Despite mediocre grades, the pair were veteran presences that will need to be filled. Youngsters like Levi Drake Rodriguez and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins can't be expected to pick up that slack on their own.

Wilkins would be a significant addition who is already familiar with the defensive style in Minnesota. He played for Brian Flores when he was drafted by the Miami Dolphins. A reunion could benefit the Vikings, especially when their dominant defense was the only thing keeping them afloat last season.

Green Bay Packers

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Speaking of Javon Hargrave, the 33-year-old veteran signed with the Packers in free agency as they try to bolster a defensive line centered around Micah Parsons. Despite the former Cowboy star's presence, Green Bay's elite front didn't have the overall effect it was hoping it'd have last season.

Green Bay was the second-best defense against the run last season. Now imagine adding the six-foot-four, 310 pound frame of Wilkins to the mix. That thought should have every offensive line in the league shuddering.

New England Patriots

The Patriots had a stout defensive front last year and that was evident throughout the regular season and playoffs where they only allowed 26 points in their first three postseason games. However, Super Bowl LX exposed some serious deficiencies, specifically along the defensive front. The Seattle Seahawks offensive line bored holes in New England's line which allowed RB Kenneth Walker to torch the defense and earn MVP honors.

Wilkins would be a big body to shore up any rushing paths offensive lines want to create. Head coach Mike Vrabel is a no nonsense guy but he's also about redemption opportunities. Giving Wilkins, a Massachusetts native, a chance to display he's still got what it takes and isn't a locker room distraction would be right up his alley.

Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Chris Jones is 31 years old and still rather dominant at what he does. Though, with age comes increased fatigue. Last season was likely a forgettable fluke for the Chiefs and some roster upgrades should get them back on track to being a playoff contender. Adding Wilkins to the mix would provide some much needed depth.

Wilkins would be a natural rotational option to pair with Jones that will keep offensive lines guessing and on their heels. Plus, where else would be appropriate for Wilkins' comeback than with head coach Andy Reid who loves veteran reclamation projects that provide valuable depth on Super Bowl runs?

Detroit Lions

Detroit fell off from its NFC North throne in 2025 mostly due to defensive injuries. Aidan Hutchinson returned from a broken leg but he alone couldn't pick up the slack. There was some uncertainty around the durability of guys like Alim McNeill that needed to be addressed in free agency.

DE Payton Turner was the only addition on the defensive front with management choosing instead to focus on the second level (six LBs or CBs added). Wilkins should be an economical and versatile pick up for Detroit to throw next to Hutchinson and create a brick wall in Motor City.

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