Clemson’s Avieon Terrell is a first-round talent NFL teams will rue passing on

If you were to just look at his profile on paper, it wouldn't be much of a surprise that Clemson corner Avieon Terrell wasn't selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday night. No matter how much we like to wax poetic about heart and hustle and controlling what you can control, it's an unforgiving league for guys who simply aren't big enough to hang, and the odds are stacked against a 5-foot-10.75, 186-pound corner with 31-inch arms.

But while those measurements are the reason he's still on the board entering Day 2, there's also a reason that the FanSided big board has him listed as its No. 28 overall prospect and one of the very best remaining. To focus on Terrell's size (or lack thereof) is to miss the things he does as well, if not better, than anyone else in this draft class — and to ignore the fact that he plays much, much bigger than any numbers on a page can capture.

If you're hung up on Avieon Terrell's height, you're missing the point

Florida State v Clemson | David Jensen/GettyImages

I don't mean this in a facile, "he'd be a top-15 pick if he were six feet tall!" sort of way (although that's no doubt true). Terrell's size disadvantage is real, and it shows up on the field — like when he'll lose the occasional 50/50 ball against a bigger receiver, or fail to bring down a bigger running back in run support. He played boundary corner at Clemson, but he'd be stretched probably to his breaking point on the outside in the NFL, meaning he'll be destined to spend most if not all of his time in the slot.

But man, does he have the potential to be one of the best nickels in the league. He's smooth in his technique and, most importantly, lightning-quick in his reflexes, capable of staying in a receiver's hip pocket and closing quickly on the rare occasions he does find himself separated. There should be very little doubt that Terrell's coverage skills are NFL-caliber, as long as you're not asking him to check the Tee Higginses of the world.

And the thing that really sets Terrell apart, the thing that his Combine measurements can't capture, is just how ferocious he is as a competitor. Even amid a lost season at Clemson in 2025, Terrell emanated the sense that he would rather die than let the opposing offense move the ball on him, constantly sticking in receivers' chests and never lacking for effort. And when it's time to get physical near the football, he actively relishes the chance, whether it's blowing up the catch point ...

Avieon Terrell (8) as the outside CB to the field, triggering on the throw/route from the 3 and forcing the incompletion pic.twitter.com/xxHLP7hrOf — Anthony Cover 1 (@Pro__Ant) April 21, 2026

Or, against all odds, being a plus in run support:

Avieon Terrell (8) coming into the box, avoiding the pulling RG, and getting in front of the RB to start the tackle pic.twitter.com/DNLWNDPRsI — Anthony Cover 1 (@Pro__Ant) April 20, 2026

That last part is important, because it shines a light on how valuable Terrell can be at the NFL level despite the fact that he'll be strictly limited to slot duties. Because as the meta shifts increasingly toward keeping light bodies on the field (and light numbers in the box) while still managing to defend the run, players who can combine this sort of coverage ability over the middle of the field with this sort of tenacity and physicality are worth their weight in gold.

Avieon Terrell's game is perfect for where the NFL is headed

SMU v Clemson | Tom Hauck/GettyImages

If you don't believe me, just ask the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, who built the best defense in the NFL in large part because of Devon Witherspoon, Nick Emmanwori and a secondary that could defend the run like linebackers. (Well, that and massive linemen capable of two-gapping like Byron Murphy and Leonard Williams, but we digress.)

Of course, Terrell isn't anywhere near Witherspoon or Emmanwori in terms of size and physicality; very few defensive backs are. But the principle remains the same: If you can find a guy capable of covering receivers and taking on pulling linemen, you've got a massive leg up. And while Terrell's lack of size does show up in the run game on occasion, he plays way above his listed height and weight, mainly because of his willingness — check that, his enthusiasm — to throw his body around initiate contact.

I understand why teams might have Terrell behind other cornerbacks on their board, guys like Mansoor Delane and Jermod McCoy (also still available starting Day 2!) and Chris Johnson. But if we're placing bets on who's going to be a starter for a long time in the NFL, I think it'll be hard to find 32 better than Terrell.