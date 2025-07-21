Closest Cowboys can come to the Super Bowl is flag football

For decades, the Dallas Cowboys have owned one of the richest legacies in the NFL. Yet, as everyone knows, the team’s last Super Bowl win came during the 1995-96 campaign. That long drought has been a touchy subject for some time. In a twist, “The Cowboys” name found its way to a championship game this year, but not in the way most fans would expect.

The Bad Rabbits Cowboys advanced to the 2025 NFL FLAG Football Championships final, offering a glimmer of triumph for “the Cowboys” even if it isn’t the professional club with the same moniker.

The Dallas Cowboys’ championship drought

Dallas once set the standard for NFL success. Five Super Bowl titles, eight appearances and dominant runs in the 1970s and on through the mid-1990s built their reputation as “America’s Team.” But since that last Super Bowl victory in January 1996, the franchise has struggled to reach the sport’s biggest stage. The franchise hasn’t even made it to an NFC title game since that run in ’95-96.

Each new season brings hope (even if delusional at times), fueled by talented rosters and strong regular-season records. But repeated early playoff exits have left fans frustrated. The team’s consistent inability to get back to the big game makes every near-miss sting even more. In the last 30 years, the closest the Cowboys have come to hoisting the Lombardi Trophy has been watching other teams do it on TV.

Bad Rabbits Cowboys reach the flag football championship game

On Sunday, the Bad Rabbits Cowboys brought a different kind of excitement. At the 2025 NFL FLAG Football Championships, they clinched a spot in the final by defeating the Athena Athletics Eagles. Quarterback Giovanna Ortiz’s sharp decision-making led to the Cowboys to a highlight-reel pass to Ana de Castro for the game winning touchdown. Their disciplined play and game awareness set them apart, proving that “The Cowboys” can still find success at championship level, even if it’s on a flag football field.

THE COWBOYS BEAT THE EAGLES TO ADVANCE TO THE NFL FLAG FINAL 🔥 @NFLFLAG pic.twitter.com/8wLyc6oY7O — ESPN (@espn) July 20, 2025

While the Dallas Cowboys’ Super Bowl drought hits three decades, recent flag football triumphs offer a much-needed taste of championship success so to speak. The Bad Rabbits Cowboys reaching the 2025 NFL FLAG Football title game proves that the Cowboys name still stands for excellence somewhere, even if that hope comes from the youngest stars. For now, the closest the Cowboys can get to Super Bowl glory is on the flag football field, but for some fans, sometimes a win, no matter the level, means everything.