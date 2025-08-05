Cole Kmet injury scare at Bears training camp

Not long ago, Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson called Cole Kmet a "unicorn." Now he'll be hoping for a bit of magic to ensure the injury the tight end sustained at practice on Tuesday is minor.

Kmet walked back to the locker room with a trainer after the 7-on-7 period, per Courtney Cronin of ESPN. He was "visibly upset leaving the field," according to Mark Carman of CHGO.

We don't know the severity of the injury, but no one wants to see a veteran as important as Kmet needing a trainer.

The Bears have big plans for Cole Kmet...if he's healthy

The Bears used a first round pick on Colston Loveland from Michigan but it was fairly clear both Loveland and Kmet would be significant figures in the offense. The 26-year-old had 47 catches for 474 yards and four touchdowns last season. The year before he showed his reliability as a receiver with 73 catches for 719 yards and six touchdowns.

At practice, Johnson has already whipped up some plays to perfectly take advantage of what Kmet can bring.

Ben Johnson cooks up a misdirection TD to Cole Kmet from Caleb Williams



Defense was very confused

pic.twitter.com/WxdUJ7wIPq — Dave (@dave_bfr) August 3, 2025

Johnson even named Kmet as one of the four players he trusts the most in the passing game.