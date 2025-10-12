Colts all but confirm Anthony Richardson trade is coming: Where might he land?

When the Colts selected Anthony Richardson with the fourth-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the move raised eyebrows. While the narrative around Richardson entering that April's showcase was that he was a worthy risk with limitless potential, he'd also done little during his time at Florida to earn a top-five draft grade. Still, the Colts needed their QB of the future, and claimed they were committed to Richardson's long-term development.

Since then, everything the Colts have done has suggested the opposite. Richardson has struggled to stay healthy, and when he's been on the field, his accuracy has been a major question mark. While there were flashes of brilliance – namely incredible throws on the run and displays of athleticism that couldn't be matched even in the modern NFL – he wasn't consistent enough to warrant a starting spot. That's why Daniel Jones won the starting job relatively easily in training camp. Say what you want about Richardson on the field – he's a powder keg of a player who could throw a touchdown or interception on any given play – he understands he has a lot of room to improve.

"I already know Indy loves me. They give me all the support and love that I need. I love being here. I love going out there and hearing them cheer for me. It makes me feel good; it lets me know that I'm doing something right so I can keep working hard and keep going," Richardson said earlier this season.

Colts took the first step toward trading Anthony Richardson on Sunday

Prior to their Week 6 game against the Arizona Cardinals, the Colts listed Richardson as inactive. Richardson reportedly suffered an eye injury while warming up. Riley Leonard will serve as the Colts backup quarterback, and will be thrust into action should Daniel Jones go down.

If Jones were to get hurt, Richardson would likely give them a better chance to win than Leonard, but it's become clearer by the day that the Colts don't intend to keep Richardson past the early-November NFL trade deadline. The Colts will not be able to recoup their draft value of a first-round pick for Richardson, but they should be able to get a Day 3 pick at worst given his potential is important enough around the league.

Were Richardson to land with the right team – and that's a huge if, given those teams aren't often looking for reclamation projects – he does have the arm talent to revive his career. Whether he has the right mechanical traits or mentality to be a starting quarterback in the NFL remains a rather large question.

Which teams could trade for Anthony Richardson?

Pittsburgh Steelers

I have a hard time believing the Steelers should trade for Richardson, but if they don't trust backup Mason Rudolph or rookie Will Howard to take the reigns at any given moment, then they could consider it. Richardson has plenty of starting experience in his early career. Pittsburgh went 4-2 with Justin Fields under center last season, who has a similar playing style, so a quarterback like Richardson can succeed in Arthur Smith's system. Given some of the uncertainty around next April's NFL draft QB class, taking a flyer on Richardson makes enough sense depending on the asking price.

Cleveland Browns

The Browns are just misguided enough to make a real offer for Richardson. Cleveland has two rookie quarterbacks to rely on after trading away Joe Flacco, though they don't seem all that inclined to give Shedeur Sanders any snaps. Richardson would allow Cleveland to keep Sanders on bench. If Dillon Gabriel were to suffer an injury – and he's one of the smallest quarterbacks in the NFL, mind you – at least they'd have another young quarterback to turn to who isn't Sanders.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders can't be satisfied with Geno Smith – the quarterback they traded for and then extended this offseason – so far in 2025. He led the NFL in interceptions as of last week's action. Vegas has an intriguing backup in Kenny Pickett, who they acquired before the season from the Cleveland Browns. However, if they want to take a real shot in the dark, they could do so with Richardson. Pete Carroll has gotten the best of dual-threat QBs in the past. Richardson wouldn't change the course of the Raiders season, but he would provide another option in a dry quarterback room.