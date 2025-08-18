Commanders draft steal has everything to do with Brian Robinson trade buzz

Washington Commanders insider Ben Standig predicted that Brian Robinson Jr. wouldn't be on the team's Week 1 roster on Aug. 13. It largely went unnoticed, but he went out on a limb ... only to be proven right days later. The fourth-year running back is reportedly being actively shopped, which may be surprising to many, though it's a ringing endorsement of seventh-round rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt.

Croskey-Merritt, AKA "Bill," has turned heads throughout Washington's offseason workout program. So much so that Standig floated the idea of Robinson getting traded or cut back in early May. Fast forward to the heart of training camp, and the prophecy is on the verge of fulfillment, with the former's advanced development playing a key role.

Commanders rookie RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt has made Brian Robinson Jr. expendable

Robinson won't suit up in Washington's preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, all but sealing his fate with the club. This is the latest sign that Croskey-Merritt appears poised to handle a meaningful workload in the Commanders' offense from the jump. Call it irrational, but this is a clear vote of confidence from the NFC runner-ups.

Despite JCM's lack of draft pedigree as the 2025 No. 245 overall selection, his physical tools and dynamism have caught the Washington coaching staff's attention. Head coach Dan Quinn continues to heap praise on him. There seems to be palpable excitement about what the 24-year-old can bring to the Commanders' rushing attack, with Robinson ostensibly an afterthought.

Standig has repeatedly expressed Washington's desire for more "explosiveness" out of the backfield. This doesn't align with Robinson's skill set, considering he's a burly between-the-tackles bruiser and short-yardage/goal line option. Conversely, Croskey-Merritt's profile is a strong fit for what the Commanders want to achieve this season.

Some scouts pegged Croskey-Merritt as an early Day 3 talent before falling to the Commanders in Round 7. Age concerns as an older prospect hurt his stock, as did a bizarre eligibility saga that limited him to one game at Arizona in 2024. However, his speed and ability to rip off chunk gains have quickly won over Quinn and Co.

Croskey-Merritt's 8.29 Relative Athletic Score (RAS) ranks 362 out of 2,106 players at his position from 1987 to 2025. He has elite speed, as demonstrated by a 4.45-second 40-yard dash time. Moreover, Bill's 6.3 yards per attempt ranked fifth in the Mountain West Conference during his lone campaign at New Mexico.