Commanders drama hits breaking point with Terry McLaurin trade request

The Washington Commanders and wide receiver Terry McLaurin have been discussing a new contract for quite some time, but nothing has been finalized. The signs were positive at the very least, as McLaurin reported to training camp despite wanting a new deal. The Commanders spoke highly of McLaurin and sounded as though they would be willing to give him a contract extension that will make him happy.
But on Thursday, talks took a turn for the worst. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, McLaurin approached the Commanders and officially requested a trade.
This isn't great news for a team looking to contend for a Super Bowl after falling one game short last season. Losing your top wide receiver makes that that much harder, as McLaurin is not a replaceable pass catcher.
Terry McLaurin shockingly requests trade from Commanders as contract drama continues
This story will be updated with additional information.