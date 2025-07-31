Commanders drama hits breaking point with Terry McLaurin trade request

The Washington Commanders and wide receiver Terry McLaurin have been discussing a new contract for quite some time, but nothing has been finalized. The signs were positive at the very least, as McLaurin reported to training camp despite wanting a new deal. The Commanders spoke highly of McLaurin and sounded as though they would be willing to give him a contract extension that will make him happy.

But on Thursday, talks took a turn for the worst. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, McLaurin approached the Commanders and officially requested a trade.

BREAKING: #Commanders All-Pro WR Terry McLaurin has requested a trade, multiple sources tell me. pic.twitter.com/DQ33B2I6oi — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 31, 2025

This isn't great news for a team looking to contend for a Super Bowl after falling one game short last season. Losing your top wide receiver makes that that much harder, as McLaurin is not a replaceable pass catcher.

