Commanders newcomer's shocking retirement puts Jayden Daniels in jeopardy

Quarterback protection seems to come at a premium in the NFL nowadays. The Washington Commanders invested in some this offseason, but that appears to have been a wasted effort.

Veteran offensive lineman Nate Herbig informed the team that he was retiring from the NFL, landing him on the reserve/retired list as training camp was in full swing. He had only been with the club for a few months.

The news, delivered by head coach Dan Quinn on Monday, served as a massive blow to Washington's plans to exceed expectations like last year. The franchise's improbable run to the NFC Championship Game revolved around the incredible play of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. The Commanders will clearly only be as good as he is healthy and Herbig's departure puts him at greater risk of injury.

Jayden Daniels' health is one lineman injury away from potential disaster

Herbig, 27, was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2019. Additionally, he played a single season with the New York Jets after spending the previous two years with the Pittsburgh Steelers-- who coincidentally drafted his brother, Nick Herbig, in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Nate wasn't necessarily a lock to protect Daniels as effectively as previous starter Sam Cosmi but without him there as a backup option, the team could be in trouble if the latter isn't ready to go by Week 1. Cosmi tore his ACL during the NFC Divisional round in Washington's 45-31 victory over the top-seeded Lions last year. The team reported in June that he was "doing excellent" in his recovery.

If Daniels doesn't have adequate protection, his dual-threat talents could eventually be his downfall. He already took a hard hit that sidelined him for an entire game late in the season, and if that were to happen again, it could spell doom.

Commanders fans don't want a part three of the franchise's QB injury tragedies. Daniels doesn't deserve to have his name in the same sentence as Joe Theismann and Robert Griffin III unless it's purely about talent.