Commanders only have one responsible Jayden Daniels decision after latest update

Jayden Daniels might be able to recover from injury in time to play again for the Commanders this season. That does not mean Washington should allow their franchise quarterback back on the field during the 2025 campaign.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network has the report that Daniels will not need surgery to repair his injured elbow. That revelation opens up the door for the young signal-caller to return at some point before the end of the regular season. Clearly, Washington's chances of winning games go up when their No. 1 quarterback is able to line up under center.

Commanders are putting Jayden Daniels in harm's way

None of that changes the reality that Washington currently owns an ugly record of 3-6. That puts them 3.5 games behind the Eagles in the division and comfortably outside of a Wild Card place in the NFC. To put it bluntly, the Commanders' chances of earning a postseason berth this year are minimal. This is especially true if they're forced to play a few more key games with Marcus Mariota taking snaps.

That's why the higher-ups in Washington need to step in and do what's best for their franchise quarterback's long-term health. It's time for the front office to put Daniels on the shelf for the rest of the year. It's far more important to make sure Daniels gets fully healthy this offseason than to rush him back into action for a meaningless game or two at the end of this season.

Keeping Daniels on the shelf until 2026 would also give the Commanders a chance to build a better offensive ecosystem around him. Trading for Laremy Tunsil gave his offensive line a big boost, but rookie Josh Conerly needs more reps before he's a quality option at the other tackle spot. It might also be advisable for Washington to look for better options at guard through free agency or next year's draft.

Commanders offseason focus is already clear as day to help Jayden Daniels

Continuing to revamp the team's pass-catching options could also do wonders to protect Daniels in future seasons. Terry McLaurin is a bona fide superstar at one wide receiver spot, but trading for Deebo Samuel hasn't had the desired impact on Washington's offense. Aging tight end Zach Ertz is another player who could be replaced with a modest move in the offseason to secure an upgrade.

Add it all up and it's imperative that Washington exercise some caution with the player who projects to be their most important offensive weapon for years to come. The franchise has already dodged a few bullets when it comes to Daniels' health this year. Exposing him to any more unnecessary action in 2025 would be front office malpractice in the nation's capital.