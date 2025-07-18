Commanders will come to painful Von Miller realization Bills fans already knew

The Washington Commanders' commitment to a "win now" approach for the 2025-26 NFL season could not be more apparent. On Wednesday, general manager Adam Peters brought in a solid veteran defensive piece in free agent pass rusher Von Miller, bolstering the team's presence in the trenches.

The two-time Super Bowl champion (50, LVI) reportedly signed a one-year deal in the nation's capital after he was released by the Buffalo Bills, announcing the move on his social media pages.

"DC... What's good??" Miller captioned his post which included images of him photoshopped into Washington uniforms. Details of his contract are not yet available and the team has not formally announced anything either.

Commanders fans should feel good about Peters bringing in a much-needed depth piece for a defensive line that already boasts Bobby Wagner, Frankie Luvu, Javon Kinlaw and Daron Payne. However, the 36 year old comes with one important caveat.

Von Miller's health could punch a hole in Commanders' defensive armor

Miller, the No. 2 overall selection at the 2011 NFL Draft and an eight-time Pro Bowler, has more accolades than need to be listed to vouch for his defensive prowess. They all mean nothing if he can't step onto the gridiron, though.

In 2022, Miller injured his ACL on Thanksgiving Day in his first season with Buffalo. He required season-ending surgery and has not played a full season since. In fact, he's missed at least four games in each of the last three campaigns with injury.

That being said, his six sacks and 17 tackles in 2024 could be the best sign Commanders fans can point to that Miller is primed to contribute in a bigger way than before. He doesn't need to be the first man over the wall in a sense but rather remain an effective second wave in Washington's assault on opposing offenses.

One area he'll need to improve in is the turnover department. Miller hasn't forced a fumble since 2022 and he hasn't forced more than one since 2018 (4). That's not a requirement to make his services worth the expense but it's something his predecessor, Dante Fowler Jr., excelled in (one pick-six and two forced fumbles last year).

The Commanders will boast one of the most formidable defensive fronts in football this season but they'll need to get bang for their buck out of Miller regardless.