Cowboys 3-round mock draft: Dallas is cooked, but the future could be bright

The Dallas Cowboys' failure to make the playoffs this year will force decision makers in Dallas to take a hard look at the way they've constructed their roster. Fortunately for Jerry Jones and his staff, they head into next year's draft with two first round picks to leverage to reinforce that roster. The downside to the Cowboys' draft assets is that those two first-rounders are the only selections they currently have to wield in the first three rounds. That places pressure on the front office to land immediate starters with both of their premium selections.

Edge rusher is an obvious need for Dallas in the aftermath of trading Micah Parsons to Green Bay. It would be a major surprise if the Cowboys leave Round 1 without a new sack artist. The position focus of the other pick is a more interesting question. The team needs a new running back but they don't need to use a premium pick on that spot. The smart money has the Cowboys going with the best player available with their other Round 1 choice.

Round 1, Pick 14: EDGE T.J. Parker, Clemson

T.J. Parker does not possess the elite athletic gifts that made Parsons so productive in Dallas. He still can give the team's defensive line a major boost with his ability to rush the passer and set the edge against the run at a high level.

TJ Parker has declared for the NFL Draft‼️



He’s a 4-3 DE at the next level, but has dropped back into coverage often for the Clemson defence giving him flexibility to play 3-4 OLB as well.



He's an elite run defender who provides a high motor, ability to beat tackles his power…

Parker currently checks in at 260 pounds but has the frame to add additional weigh at the pro level. That size allows him to profile as a three-down end for the Cowboys defense. The only question about his value for Dallas is whether or not he has enough pass rushing juice to be a No. 1 sack artist for a team that sorely lacks one.

The Cowboys should bet on Parker to develop into a top-end edge rusher based on his hand power and motor. He didn't finish his collegiate career at Clemson on a high, but workouts should see his draft stock stabilize somewhere in the middle of Round 1. Landing him with the 14th pick would represent a good marriage between Parker and the Cowboys.

Round 1, Pick 23 (via GB): OL Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Kadyn Proctor has some exceptional tools but he's clearly a flawed player at this stage of his career. The Cowboys are a team that can afford to gamble on his elite size and strength in hopes of turning him into a dominant run blocker.

Proctor plied his trade at tackle at Alabama, but there's a decent chance his NFL future lies inside at guard. That's the ideal spot for him to use his elite size and strength to blow open holes for Dallas' ground game. They might give him a chance to stick at tackle during his rookie campaign, but they should crosstrain him immediately.

Critics of Proctor's game will point out that he struggles to pass block in space. That technique can be improved over time. His elite strength and size makes him a good gamble for a team armed with two first-rounders. The Cowboys can afford to take a swing on an offensive lineman with All-Pro potential.