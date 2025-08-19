Cowboys are learning a Matt Eberflus lesson Bears fans already knew

There’s a lot of buzz in Dallas surrounding the new coaching regime, led by head coach, Brian Schottenheimer with former Chicago Bears head coach, Matt Eberflus taking over as defensive coordinator. Fans in Big D are eager to get back in the playoff hunt with a postseason worthy defense, but a familiar pattern has emerged during training camp and into the preseason. What Bears fans learned under Eberflus, Cowboys fans are seeing early.

Defensive energy is a plus, but the physical aspect of this defense is still a work in progress.

Brian Schottenheimer: “We’re going to have some physical practices this week. We need to play more physical. … We’re going to be a physical team … But we have to practice that way.



“We’re going to have some physical practices this week," said Schottenheimer. "We need to play more physical. … We’re going to be a physical team … But we have to practice that way. We’re not pushing the panic button. We’re pushing the work button.”

Matt Eberflus' defensive philosophy and reputation isn't winning over Cowboys fans

Eberflus built his name on stopping the run, quick reads and forcing turnovers. His defenses in both Indianapolis and Chicago were good, finishing in the top 12 on more than one occasion. The schemes keep players active, while creating and getting to lose balls often. Eberflus’s approach is about creating takeaways and limiting big plays, especially when he’s had quick, experienced linebackers.

However, his last couple of years in Chicago exposed some weak spots in Eberflus’s defense. While effort and coverage discipline improved quickly at times, teams that have been able to stick to the running game often wore his units down. The Bears slid down the defensive rankings because speed alone couldn’t hold up against more physically bruising offenses.

Cowboys fans are used to a defense built on speed and athleticism and have already spotted some familiar flaws. Eberflus led defensive units have been accused of being more finesse than physicality at times. Against heavy, north-south running attacks, the Bears struggled to slow the game and control the line of scrimmage. Already, in his first couple of preseason games, Eberflus’s defense giving up 4.2 yards per carry. While it is still the preseason, this does not bode well for a defense still learning their new coordinator’s system and tendencies.

Fans in Dallas should expect a defense that looks to create plenty of turnovers and is built on hustle. Eberflus brings energy to a defense in need of discipline. Still, developing into a physically dominating unit up front won’t happen overnight. Conditioning, chemistry and the right fits across the defensive line will take time to produce tangible results.