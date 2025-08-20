Cowboys called Micah Parsons bluff against the one team he should leave them for

Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys are locked in a public fight. Parsons wants a massive extension (that he’s more than earned) and hasn’t been shy about his frustration. When trade rumors hit, the Philadelphia Eagles were immediately mentioned as a potential top destination. Now, with the two teams set to face off in Week 1, the heat is turned up.

While Cowboys leadership claims they are not worried, everyone is watching to see who will blink first.

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said he’s confident Micah Parsons will be on the field Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles pic.twitter.com/KU6ykxw6dc — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 20, 2025

Contract tension between Micah Parsons and the Cowboys

Parsons’ contract negotiation, or lack thereof, has sparked a real standoff in Big D. He’s requested a trade and stopped practicing since negotiations stalled. His value as one of the NFL’s most dynamic pass rushers has never been higher, but Dallas hasn’t budged. Team owner Jerry Jones insists he gets deals done when he’s ready. The Cowboys’ habit of waiting on extensions is fueling the frustration, especially since they’ve waited until just about the last possible minute once again. This standstill is different. Unlike most teams, Dallas risks a high-profile exit in their own division.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia has become the ultimate “what-if” for Parsons. The Eagles front office moves fast to lock up stars. Even their rivals respect how they stay ahead of the market. Adding Parsons would keep that tradition rolling and perhaps more importantly, deal a huge blow to Jones and the Cowboys. Plus, Parsons has Penn State ties, much like Saquon Barkley on the Eagles. Parsons joining the Eagles wouldn’t just strengthen their defense, it would flip the Cowboys-Eagles rivalry on its head.

Despite all this, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer insists Parsons will play for Dallas, Week 1. He’s doubled down that Parsons will be suited up against the Eagles, regardless of his contract situation. The Cowboys have not shown flinched publicly, but fans know this is risky and are worried. If Dallas is calling Parsons’ bluff, they better hope he doesn’t decide to flip the script before kickoff.

“No, because I think at the end of the day, we feel like Micah’s going to be out there when we line up against Philadelphia here in 15 days or whatever it is,” Schottenheimer said during his press conference Wednesday. “The answer is, I feel good about that, yeah.”

The Cowboys and Parsons, find themselves at a breaking point. Parsons’ next move. Whether he stays with Dallas or forces his way to Philly, would almost surely shift the fate of both franchises. With Week 1 quickly approaching, the league is watching to see if the Cowboys’ gamble pays off or if Parsons finds a new home on the east coast. Either way, this opening game just got much bigger.