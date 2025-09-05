Cowboys-Eagles restart time: Weather delay updates from Philadelphia

The NFL's first game of the regular season had literally everything. It had a rivalry between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles, it had Jalen Carter being ejected six seconds into the game and before playing a snap for spitting on Dak Prescott, and now it has a weather delay thanks to lightning near Philadelphia and Lincoln Financial Field.

With 4:44 remaining in the third quarter after the Eagles forced a Cowboys fumble in the red zone to retake possession, the NBC broadcast came back to the game right in time for the officials to announce that lightning had just been clocked within six miles of the stadium, which forced the game into a delay.

pic.twitter.com/eOxDV1XpeT — Is this a work or a shoot, brother? (@ShootOrWork) September 5, 2025

The NFL knew that lightning and storms were possible when the game started. However, all NFL fans starved for football want to know on Thursday night is when the game is going to restart.

Eagles-Cowboys restart time: When will the weather delay end?

On the NBC broadcast, the projected start time was stated as around 11:27 p.m. ET after the delay. That's with the storm systems expected and forecasted to clear out of the general area of the stadium by 11:15 p.m. ET and then a 12-minute warmup for players before the game is able to restart.

