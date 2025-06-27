Cowboys fans just got their first reason to be weary of George Pickens trade

The Dallas Cowboys this offseason made a risky move to acquire wide receiver George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pickens, who is still only 24 years old, is seen as a perfect complement to CeeDee Lamb—a dynamic, downfield threat with the potential to elevate the Cowboys' offense this upcoming season. But it seems like Pickens is already giving Cowboys fans reasons to be worried about him.

According to reports, Pickens had one more commitment in the Pittsburgh area even after he was traded. He was suppose to make an appearance at a youth football camp. This was planned well in advance. But he abruptly cancelled his scheduled appearance, drawing criticism for his lack of professionalism and commitment.

Why the Cowboys fans should be concerned about George Pickens already

As talented as Pickens is, he always had issues dating back to his days at Georgia. He was ejected in 2019 for fighting against in-state rival Georgia Tech. A year later, he received an unsportsmanlike penalty for squirting water at Tennessee quarterback Jarett Guarantano. Even after entering the NFL, his antics continued. Bryan Murphy of the Sporting News posted a lengthy timeline of troubles Pickens has been involved in both on and off the field.

What scares many Cowboys fans is that owner/general manager Jerry Jones has taken too many risks on players with character issues and various problems in the past. Ex-Panther Greg Hardy was signed with the Cowboys despite being arrested for domestic violence in 2015. He was also recently arrested for assault against a family member recently.

Pacman Jones, who played one season with the Cowboys in 2008, was arrested on June 5 for public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and assault of an officer. His career had been derailed by his off the field troubles where he has been arrested at least ten times during his NFL career and in the years following his retirement.

And cornerback Kelvin Joseph, drafted in the 2nd round in 2021, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, killing a female motorcyclist. Back in 2022, Joseph was also investigated in connection with a fatal shooting in Dallas. He was found to be in a vehicle with the suspected gunman, but police concluded he was not the shooter and he faced no charges.

The most worrying signs for the Cowboys fans are that Antonio Brown, Diontae Johnson, and Chase Claypool all floundered once they left Pittsburgh. Brown is currently wanted for attempted murder at a celebrity boxing match, Johnson admitted recently he checked out and gave up playing for Baltimore last season, while Claypool is already out of the NFL.

Despite his immense talent, there is a reason why Pickens was traded to Dallas only for 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick. How he did not honor his commitment for the local youth football camp will be remembered for a long time, and add to the long list of off the field issues he has had. The Cowboys fans better be prepared to be disappointed.