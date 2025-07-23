Cowboys fans will come to Joe Milton realization by first preseason game

Joe Milton III nearly forced his way out of New England after surprising a lot of people in the season finale in 2024. The rumors ramped up and eventually the Dallas Cowboys were the team to make the trade for him. He’s Cooper Rush’s replacement, who’s now in Baltimore, and the Cowboys now have what they feel is a respectable back up to Dak Prescott.

But what Cowboys fans are going to realize very quickly is that Milton is a backup for a reason. He’s not going to be a quarterback that will win you games right now like Rush was. And while Cowboys fans will probably miss Rush because he kept this team afloat in dire moments, they’ll probably miss the potential Trey Lance had more.

Jerry Jones traded for Lance, just to never give him a real chance at winning the starting role when Prescott went down or never really believing in him. Now Milton will get that chance and hopefully it doesn’t implode like it’s lining up to be.

Joe Milton III is no Cooper Rush and Cowboys fans will miss their prolific backup to Dak Prescott

Milton landing in Dallas is good for him for a few reasons. He needs to be on a team with stability and that’s contending. When Prescott is healthy, Milton can take his years in Dallas and learn what it takes to be an NFL quarterback. One game isn’t going to make him ready. Consistency is key at the highest level.

In Dallas, he won’t have the pressure to play or do anything of significance. And if this team wins the way they’re supposed to, he might even get garbage time minutes which could further his development. But he’s no Rush. He’s not who you want to rely on when Prescott goes down.

We can’t take every move Jones does at face value because he’s made some bone-headed moves that didn’t pan out. Milton is closer to being that than a shot in the dark that finds its target. Milton is very green and still needs reps and time before leading an offense. Jones refused to pay Rush despite his 9-5 record over his seven seasons as a career back up.

Milton has a lot of potential and it’s clear Jones could eye him as the perfect replacement for Prescott down the road if Prescott becomes too pricey after his latest extension expires. But Cowboys fans shouldn’t put that pressure on him just yet.

He’s expected to get a lot of reps in the preseason and that will be the best thing for him. That will give Cowboys fans a glimpse of how good he could be for this team down the road. It’s more likely Cowboys fans reminisce on what Rush meant to this team than they appreciate Milton’s potential.