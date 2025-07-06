Latest Cowboys arrest puts and unhealthy amount of pressure on George Pickens

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin has reportedly been arrested on possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon charges. He's in Allen Jail in Allen, Texas, facing a total bond of $1,500 for the two misdemeanors, according to Mike Fisher of Athlon Sports.

It's too early to tell how the justice system will respond to Turpin's wrongdoings. He could be incarcerated for "up to one year in county jail," for a Class A misdemeanor, the Texas Criminal Defense Group notes. The weapon charge meets the criteria of the state's "most serious level of misdemeanor."

Even if Turpin somehow avoids confinement, the Cowboys may choose to punish Turpin to ensure he doesn't make similar mistakes in the future. Either way, this puts even more pressure on offseason acquisition, wideout George Pickens, to make an immediate impact for Dallas. They already badly needed another pass-catcher to establish themselves opposite superstar CeeDee Lamb, and this further exacerbates the problem.

Lamb is the unquestioned alpha of Dallas' aerial strike, but every Batman needs a Robin. Turpin was never expected to be his running mate, though he was a key part of their attack last year. The Cowboys leaned on him as a change-of-pace deep threat and yards-after-catch weapon at times, and Pickens could now inherit some of those opportunities.

Pickens is one arrest/injury/unpredictable thing away from being an intriguing flier on an expiring contract with benefits to a vital asset. Turpin is a testament to this notion, potentially putting the Cowboys between a rock and a hard place. They acquired the former to coexist with Lamb, which takes on a whole new meaning if the rest of the receiving room is uncertain.

Turpin's offensive snap share rate has more than doubled annually through his first three seasons in the NFL, reaching a career-high 27 percent in 2024. It was easy to envision that trend continuing for the rising fourth-year pro in 2025, considering he handled the increased workload well. Nonetheless, legal troubles might prompt the Cowboys to shift gears, putting an increased emphasis on Pickens.

Moreover, Turpin's presence will be especially missed on special teams if he's reprimanded by a judge, the Cowboys or the league. His efforts as a return man have yielded two Pro Bowl nods, plus All-Pro First Team honors this past campaign. Dallas has relied on him to make game-changing plays in multiple facets of football.

While we can't expect Pickens to replicate Turpin's versatility as a kickoff/punt ace, it may mean the Cowboys will need to generate explosive plays differently. Losing this element of their approach forces them to compensate elsewhere, perhaps by airing it out. The ex-Pittsburgh Steelers' skill set would factor into this equation, leading the league in yards per reception in 2023 (18.1), boasting a healthy 16.3 career rate.