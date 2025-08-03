Cowboys legend goes nuclear on Jerry Jones amid Micah Parsons controversy

It's another day so Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has said something incredibly idiotic again. This time, in an attempt to make people see his side of the derailed Micah Parsons negotiations, Jones used former wide receiver Dez Bryant and his agent Jay-Z (yes, that Jay-Z) as an example of when tough love worked out.

“[W]hen we have a problem with the player, the agent is nowhere to be found," Jones told reporters Saturday. "Jay-Z said that Dez would make all meetings. Jay-Z and I negotiated the contract, spent hours. He said, ‘Anybody in my organization is on time.’ He said, ‘My office used to be on the street corner, and I’ve always been early. So, they will be on time.’ And what did I say? I said, ‘I’m going to call you [when I have a problem.]’ He quit taking my call.”

So, if you didn't understand that word salad here's a quick breakdown. Jones is referencing the 2015 negotiations between himself and Bryant's agent at the time, rapper Jay-Z. That resulted in a deal being reached but Jones believes the experience was unsavory and wants to instead deal directly with Parsons this time around.

Dez Bryant and Jay-Z fire back at Jerry Jones' negotiation comments

That stance drew heat from his former star wideout and the company that represented him during those negotiations. Bryant posted a heated message on X telling Jones to back off.

JERRY JONES I DONT THINK ITS SMART TO MENTION MY NAME



I KEPT QUIET ABOUT A LOT OF UNFAIR SHIT..



ON SOME G SHIT…



WE CAN HAVE STORY TIME IF THATS WHAT WE ARE DOING — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 2, 2025

“Jerry Jones,” Bryant wrote, “I don't think it's smart to mention my name. I kept quiet about a lot of unfair sh-t. On some G sh-t. We can have story time if that’s what we are doing.”

Separately, Roc Nation, the company that represented Bryant during the negotiations (owned by Jay-Z) issued its own statement refuting Jones' account that it stopped taking his calls.

“In 2015, at the 21 Club, on a napkin, Jerry Jones, Juan Perez, Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter, and Stephen Jones negotiated a five-year, $70 million deal, which included a $45 million guarantee and a $20 million signing bonus for Dez Bryant," the statement reads. "At the time, it was the second-largest contract for a wide receiver in NFL history. The claim that Mr. Carter or Roc Nation representatives did not return a call from Jerry Jones is not only a false statement, but it's also a comical one.”

For Cowboys fans, this is just par for the course in Jerry World but it'll be interesting to sit back and watch how the situation plays out with Jones being attacked from multiple fronts yet again.