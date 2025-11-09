Cowboys made sure to screw Eagles over twice with Micah Parsons trade

Based on Adam Schefter's latest report for ESPN, the Dallas Cowboys screwed the Philadelphia Eagles more than once in their attempt to acquire Micah Parsons. Their refusal to negotiate seriously with Philadelphia for Parsons is well-documented, but now, Schefter notes that it's extremely unlikely that Parsons will be an Eagle anytime soon.

"Unbeknownst to everyone except the few who crafted the August blockbuster trade that sent Parsons from Dallas to Green Bay was a "poison pill" condition that, according to sources involved with the deal, prevents the two-time All-Pro from playing for Philadelphia in the immediate future," Schefter wrote. "The previously unreported condition states that if the Packers decide to trade Parsons to a team in the NFC East — the Eagles tried to trade for him in the summer before being rebuffed — then Green Bay would owe Dallas its 2028 first-round draft pick, sources involved in the trade told ESPN."

You read that correctly. The Cowboys made sure to add a clause into the trade ensuring that if the Green Bay Packers were to trade Parsons to the Eagles, the Packers would have to send Dallas their 2028 first-round pick. In other words, Parsons won't be an Eagle, at least anytime soon.

Cowboys left no stone unturned to ensure Micah Parsons wouldn't become an Eagle anytime soon

Refusing to trade Parsons to your arch-rival is one thing. I cannot blame the Cowboys for refusing to trade arguably the best pass rusher on the planet to their division rivals, who also happen to be the reigning champs.

Putting a clause into the deal to ensure the Packers wouldn't trade Parsons to the Eagles anytime soon, though, is another level of wild. The Cowboys were so frightened of the possibility that Parsons would end up in Philadelphia at one point or another that they went as far as they possibly could to ensure that wouldn't happen.

What's particularly interesting about this "poison pill" is that only the Eagles are impacted.

Cowboys did not go as far as they should have with Micah Parsons "poison pill"

Another interesting tidbit Schefter pointed out is that there's a similar "poison pill" involving Kenny Clark. The Packers sent Clark to the Cowboys as part of the trade, and if the Cowboys were to turn around and send Clark to one of their NFC North rivals, they'd have to surrender their 2028 first-round pick.

This doesn't only include a contender like the Detroit Lions; this includes every single one of Green Bay's NFC North foes. Why exactly did the Packers get that, and all the Cowboys got was protection from the Eagles?

As constructed, the Packers can send Parsons to the New York Giants or Washington Commanders and not have to surrender any additional draft capital Dallas' way. Odds are, the Packers won't elect to trade Parsons, a bonafide superstar, anytime soon anyway, but it's certainly interesting to see that they seemingly don't care about the prospects of Washington or New York landing the edge rusher.

If there's one thing Dallas Cowboys fans dislike more than Jerry Jones right now, it's the Philadelphia Eagles. The rivalry between the two NFC East rivals only gets stronger each year, and the proof of that came with this update.