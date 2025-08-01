Cowboys just got the offensive line injury scare they didn't need

As if losing left guard Rob Jones for the next two to three months to a neck injury wasn't already crushing for the Dallas Cowboys' offensive line, Dallas received more devastating news surrounding the o-line group. The Cowboys' other left guard, Trey Smith, exited practice and is dealing with tendinitis in his knee, according to Dallas owner Jerry Jones.

Injury status on Trey Smith

According to Jon Machota of The Athletic, Smith said he was fine while making his way inside. If that's the case, Smith should be back on the field in time for the start of the regular season. The Cowboys will be cautious throughout the rest of training camp and the preseason with how they utilize Smith in practice.

The Cowboys offensive line has taken a huge hit with injuries

The latest injury scare to Smith is just the latest in what has been a brutal training camp for the Cowboys' offensive line. In addition to Jones' neck injury, the Cowboys are currently without left tackle Tyler Guyton, who is expected to miss four to six weeks after suffering a bone fracture in his left knee earlier this week.

Right tackle Terence Steele has also been dealing with injury problems. Steele sprained his ankle last week. With all the injuries on their offensive line, it has put right guard Tyler Booker in the spotlight at training camp.

The rookie right guard out of Alabama was one of the best offensive lineman in college football, which was more than enough for the Cowboys to select him with the 12th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Cowboys need a strong offensive line to succeed this season

With all the injuries piling up on the offensive line, the Cowboys are hoping that by the time they kick off the season on September 4th against the defending Super Bowl Champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, the group is entirely healthy.

The Cowboys are looking to make it back to the NFL Playoffs this season after a 7-10 record last year, with the majority of it without quarterback Dak Prescott. With Prescott back and healthy for Dallas, having a strong and healthy offensive line up front to protect him is crucial for a successful season for the Cowboys.