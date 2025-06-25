Cowboys rookie pass rusher still doesn't have a deal in place with the team

The Dallas Cowboys have a new defensive weapon in Donovan Ezeiruaku, their second-round pick (No. 44 overall) in the draft out of Boston College. Ezeiruaku arrives with grand expectations after a standout college career, where he racked up 16.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss in his final season.

Yet, as summer enters full swing, Ezeiruaku’s rookie deal remains on the negotiating table. This situation has folks talking and wondering if an unsigned contract could disrupt both Ezeiruaku's development and the Cowboys' defensive plans for 2025.

Why Donovan Ezeiruaku remains unsigned

Ezeiruaku is not alone in waiting for his rookie deal. The 2025 NFL draft has seen a rare standoff at the second-round level. Of all second-round picks this year, almost none have signed. The reason is guaranteed money. Only two players in the 2025 second round, Jayden Higgins and Carson Schwesinger, secured fully guaranteed contracts, breaking from tradition.

Most teams, including the Cowboys, are resisting this shift, wary of setting a league-wide precedent. The salaries and contract values are fixed by the NFL's collective bargaining agreement, but the debate centers on how much of that money is guaranteed. As agents push for these guarantees to match the new standard set by Higgins and Schwesinger, teams are holding the line. Ezeiruaku’s slot value (around $10.15 million over four years) is caught in this tug-of-war, leaving his deal in limbo. That’s a drop in the bucket for NFL owners, especially those with the last name Jones.

Potential impact on the team

Having a top rookie unsigned as camp approaches can create headaches for any NFL team. For the Cowboys, Ezeiruaku's absence from a finalized contract means uncertainty along the defensive line. Ezeiruaku’s was drafted as a high second round pick for a reason and the Cowboys have big plans for him coming in. Ezeiruaku felt good following his first NFL OTAs and minicamps and was joyful when talking about his goals for year one in the NFL.

"To contribute in any way possible, doing whatever the coaches ask me to do," Ezeiruaku said. "That'll be a successful year [to me]: staying healthy, obviously, and just putting my best foot forward every single day, every single game. That'll be a successful year of work for me."

Ezeiruaku brings speed, length, and a deep pass rush toolkit, making him a natural fit opposite Micah Parsons. Not having him locked into the roster complicates rotation planning and could limit the defense’s ability to experiment with new schemes. Everyone is eager to see if Ezeiruaku can give the Cowboys a dynamic 1-2 punch on the edge, but contract limbo continues to delay the process.

How the delay could affect Ezeiruaku’s development

Every practice and snap counts for a rookie, especially one expected to contribute right away. The longer this contract is still unsigned, the greater the risk of missing reps and slower chemistry-building with teammates. Even if Ezeiruaku is taking part in some offseason activities, the lack of contract clarity can be a distraction. Eventually other players could begin to look at him sideways if they haven’t already.

Missing even a part of training camp could stunt his growth. Football at the NFL level moves fast and edge rushers need every chance to learn blocking schemes, adjust to pro speed and mesh with the coaching staff. Skipping valuable mentorship moments could mean Ezeiruaku starts the season a step behind, something no rookie can afford.

Long-term outlook for Ezeiruaku

The contract standoff won’t last forever, but its impact could linger. Ezeiruaku’s college stats and talent have set high hopes for his rookie campaign. If the Cowboys get the deal done soon, he’ll have the confidence and support needed to chase potentially achieve big numbers and develop into a valuable piece of this Cowboys defense. The team, in turn, gains another electric edge presence to pair with Parsons.

If negotiations drag on, it risks locker room distractions and delays his integration into a defense hungry for fresh playmakers. For both sides, a resolution will bring stability, confidence and a better shot at meeting expectations set in the offseason.

This rookie deal is more than a contract story; it’s a key plotline for the Cowboys’ 2025 season. Fans will undoubtedly keep a close eye on how quickly an agreement is reached. The sooner Ezeiruaku’s signature is on paper, the sooner the Cowboys can get their new defensive weapon fully locked and loaded for the new season.