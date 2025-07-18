Cowboys rookie finally ready to take starting role from veterans

It was only a matter of time before the Dallas Cowboys were able to get one of their most promising rookies under contract. Donovan Ezeiruaku was a stud at Boston College. Despite being a force to be reckoned with in the ACC, he somehow fell to the second round. I had a first-round grade on him, thinking he would be coming off the board some time in the mid-to-late 20s. He went No. 44 overall...

While this pick should be praised endlessly by the Cowboys, it was a chore to get him to sign on the dotted line. This has been a league-wide issue across the NFL when it comes to second-round picks from the 2025 NFL Draft. Ezeiruaku has agreed to a four-year deal with Dallas, meaning he will be in attendance and practicing ahead of training camp beginning in California on Sunday. Good for him!

We are talking about a consensus All-American and the ACC Defensive Player of the Year joining the ranks of the Dallas defense. He may be coming in green, but he will get to play alongside Micah Parsons on Brian Schottenheimer's team, at least for this season... Ezeiruaku's relentless nature as a pass rusher leads me to believe Dallas might be good enough to maybe make the playoffs this year.

ESPN's Todd Archer reported that Ezeiruaku and the Cowboys are all cleared for takeoff on Sunday.

The Cowboys and second rounder Donovan Ezeiruaku have agreed on a four-year deal, according to a source, which means all of their picks are under contract as the team flies to California Sunday for training camp. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) July 18, 2025

Now that Ezeiruaku is under contract with the Cowboys, he will be fighting for playing time right away.

Why Donovan Ezeiruaku will be a smashing success with the Cowboys

I might be reading into this just a little bit, but here me out. Throughout most of my adult life, any time a former Boston College star of note comes into the national consciousness, he almost always makes an impact at the next level. From Matt Ryan, to Luke Kuechly, to Harold Landy, to Chris Lindstrom, to Zay Flowers, my point is taken. These guys know how to play up and help carry a team.

Ezeiruaku may be going to the biggest brand in football, but his crashing sense of urgency to be ready to compete now will help offset any potential decadence Dallas may be experiencing this year defensively. In short, Ezeiruaku will be providing Dallas exactly what it needs to possibly get over the top. As if Parsons needed any extra motivation, he has that now in spades with this guy coming in.

Overall, I really do not think Dallas is all that far off from contending for a playoff spot. If the offense is healthy, it should be able to do enough in conjuction with its defense to maybe get a wild card spot. The only problem is the Cowboys play in the same division as Philadelphia and Washington. I have both of those NFC teams as locks to make the postseason. It could go either way with Dallas for me.

For now, Ezeiruaku being able to participate in training camp is only a great thing for the Cowboys.