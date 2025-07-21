Cowboys are setting themselves up for ridicule again with Pro Bowl lineman's quote

Tyler Smith isn’t holding back. The Dallas Cowboys’ Pro Bowl guard landed in Oxnard for training camp and uttered the phrase that has eluded the franchise for almost three decades: “Super Bowl champions.” To the outside world it sounds like a pipe dream, but to NFL players especially in Dallas, that is the expectation. But let’s be honest, we hear this every year around the Cowboys and every year the NFL world waits for Dallas to self-destruct. There’s always hype surrounding the Cowboys, however, the results never meet the same heights.

"I think it's a realistic goal, yeah," Smith said. "Because we can win a Super Bowl. Why not? Why can't we win? Do you think it's unrealistic?"

Smith wasn’t just playing to the crowd. It sounds like he really believes this roster can get it done. He even doubled down on those comments, showing how confident he is in this Cowboys team. His confidence comes from a revamped offense. The Cowboys drafted Tyler Booker, a first-round mauler to strengthen the line and traded for George Pickens to form a dangerous duo with CeeDee Lamb. Dak Prescott is back and healthy after missing most of last season. In theory, the pieces are there.

But Cowboys fans have heard this tune before. Smith’s blunt talk about “expectations” feels less inspiring and more like déjà vu.

"I think we built a great core on offense; the addition of George [Pickens] and all the other key pieces," Smith explained. "I think drafting [Tyler] Booker, he's going to be a hell of a guy just to bolster the front line. And we have many guys across the board, but those are some of the guys who are the key pieces on what we do this year."

Disappointing postseason performances

Dallas hasn’t sniffed the Super Bowl stage since the1995-96 campaign. In the last 25 years, the Cowboys are just 4-10 in the playoffs. They’ve been bounced early by the Packers, 49ers and a parade of other NFC rivals. Even after three consecutive 12-win seasons, the Cowboys flamed out, finding ways to lose yet again in the Wild Card or Divisional rounds.

The truth of the matter is that no team in the NFL talks bigger and gets clowned harder when they inevitably come up short. Every July, “Super Bowl or bust” headlines flood social media timelines and every January, the memes start flying. The Cowboys’ national profile means every slip-up is front-page material. That spotlight burns even brighter when the talk comes from players like Tyler Smith.

Can Tyler Smith and the Cowboys change the narrative in 2025?

There’s legit talent in Big D. Pickens joins Lamb to boost the passing game while Smith anchors a young offensive line. If Prescott can stay on the field and the defense finds its edge, Dallas could potentially break this miserable cycle they’ve been trapped in. Unfortunately, history hangs over this team like a storm cloud. It’s easy to say “why not us?” The challenge part is proving it when the lights shine brightest.