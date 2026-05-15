The craziest thing each NFL team put in their schedule release video

The Chargers and Saints stood out for their bold social media stunts that had fans both praising and debating the approach

Each NFL team unveiled creative schedule release videos this week, ranging from 30 seconds to 13 minutes in length

Fans across the country eagerly awaited the reveal of the NFL schedule on Thursday night. For many of them, the joy of schedule release day comes in being able to book their trips to see their team play. For others, it's all about the schedule release videos that hit social media.

All 32 teams in the NFL released a video this year, from the Lions with a 30-second all-business approach to the Eagles with a 13-minute chat between their players. Some videos were praised. Some were slammed. And of course the Chargers took the shots no one else was willing to take.

Let's go through each team and what stood out about their schedule release.

AFC North

Cleveland Browns: Shedeur Sanders is my quarterback

Introducing Street Fighter: CLE!



🕹️ 2026 Schedule Release pic.twitter.com/aFvc1vMGKx — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 14, 2026

“I want my quarter back.” “Sorry, Shedeur is off this week." That highlighted Cleveland’s Street Fighter CLE-themed schedule release video. How ironic if the Browns don’t start Sanders in favor of Deshaun Watson.

Baltimore Ravens: Crashing a wedding

Nothing says fall like weddings and football. Well, in the Baltimore Ravens case, they decided to have Zay Flowers crash a wedding of Baltimore fans and give every wedding participant a ticket to a game this year. And just when you’re patiently waiting for the full schedule to release, the credits roll with polaroid shots from the wedding. Well done.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Unflinchingly Yinzer

Ready to yinzify your DNA, n'at? @laurelhighlands



📺: NFL Schedule Release 8 PM ET on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/0w2ZOVvsI7 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 14, 2026

If you didn’t know what a “yinzer” was before the Steelers released their schedule on Thursday night, you do now. Everything about that schedule release screamed Pittsburgh and that type of authenticity should be applauded.

Cincinnati Bengals: Lamar Jackson's fumble

The ball drop reference as a clip of Lamar Jackson fumbling against the Bengals is … chef’s kiss. That’s the type of creativity and jabs you take at division rivals. Baltimore could very well be their biggest division rival and that game on New Year’s Eve could have a lot of playoff implications.

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs: It's not so hard to be faithful after all

The ’90s called. They want their schedule release back. pic.twitter.com/Gzc456uPbC — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 14, 2026

Kansas City decided to throw it back and go 90s with their schedule release, turning to the popular paid programming show, QVC (QVChiefs in this case). It featured subtle jabs and a nostalgic feel that seems to get lost in today’s modern era.

Los Angeles Chargers: Everything

should we REALLY make our schedule release video in halo?



yes yes yesyes

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yes yesyes yes yes

yes yesye yes yes

yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/eusK9QmNGd — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 14, 2026

Whew, this social media and multimedia team is so good! I watched five other videos before we finally got a Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini reference. It was a subtle message popup in the Halo and gaming-themed video. The Chargers never disappoint with their creative jabs and unique way of releasing their schedule.

Las Vegas Raiders: It's beautiful Mr. Chainz

You don't get it. It's the 2026 Schedule Release!



📰 https://t.co/CIxG8eTk9u pic.twitter.com/O4h2dbM5ZN — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 14, 2026

In a spin-off of Step Brothers, Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza go from enemies to best friends as the two will battle it out for the Week 1 starting job. Watching the Raiders’ release video, it almost feels like the signed Cousins strictly because Mendoza is a carbon copy of him.

Denver Broncos: Take a seat, Chiefs fan

It’s hard to choose between Aquib Talib’s chain “infomercial” or Denver’s reimagination of The Pitt, a hit TV show on HBO, working with a Steelers fan. Either way, Peyton Manning making yet another cameo on camera is the easiest way to get your viewership numbers up.

AFC South

Houston Texans: Brian Cushing's bloody face

It was unique, but it wasn’t that great. Brian Cushing was a great addition (especially if you remember how animated he used to get during games). It’s a different twist than most teams and really wasn’t noteworthy. Hopefully their season will be better than this release video.

Indianapolis Colts: "We will not include Tyreek Hill in these videos"

You can never go wrong with a Simpsons themed schedule release. Finding all the perfect moments from the Simpsons to take jabs at your division foes (and the Cleveland Browns) is what the NFL schedule release hype is all about.

Tennessee Titans: McCauley Culkin as Joe Burrow

You never know who you'll see on the street @Shift4



NFL Schedule Release Show 5/14 on @nflnetwork at 7PM CT pic.twitter.com/uddftsZab2 — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 14, 2026

It’s so hard to choose a favorite but the Fernando Mendoza fake doppelganger and the Joe Burrow jab at using McCauley Caulkin for his picture are two of the top moments. This video was funny, it was entertaining, short and sweet. You never know who you’ll run into in Nashville!

Jacksonville Jaguars: Goodbye, Goldilocks

Did Trevor Lawrence really get his hair cut? That’s the only thing you’re asking yourself after watching the schedule release video. Is Lawrence, Chad Powers? I have no idea who the Jags are playing and when, but I do want to know if Lawrence getting a haircut for the schedule release was staged or not.

AFC East

Miami Dolphins: Rick Ross

Mr. Ross wants to see you.



The 2026-27 schedule is here 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/Qa3nRDQ57F — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 14, 2026

Could you imagine if Rick Ross actually took over for Stephen Ross (Dolphins owner) for a day? Well the Miami Dolphins players couldn’t believe it. When they got pulled out of practice, saying that “Mr. Ross” wants to see them, every single one of them tensed up. That is until famous Miami rapper Rick Ross was behind the desk.

New York Jets: Color mixing

football is ART (craft blend)



your 2026 Jets schedule reveal 🎨 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/lV7PTzbc8O — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 14, 2026

I’m sure you’ve seen those mesmerizing videos of all these exotic colors getting mixed to create more common colors. The Jets took that and created each NFL team on their schedule’s unique team color. I thought it would be boring. Yet, I still watched the entire video.

New England Patriots: Puppies!

The goodest schedule release EVER 😍🥹🐶 pic.twitter.com/JqOoyxL5mF — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 15, 2026

The Patriots went a different route, leaning on the heart strings of fans using dogs. You can never go wrong with dogs … unless you’re a cat person, in which you might not like this video. Nothing too much to it, just good ol’ fashioned banter narrated over dogs fighting over stuffed animals of the Patriots’ opponents.

Buffalo Bills: A giant, swinging slimy chrysalis

If the schedule release is foreshadowing Buffalo’s season, yikes! It wasn’t exactly a riveting video, though the barbershop quartet tune was catchy. But when Josh Allen said he wants a giant, swinging slimy chrysalis in the release video, you oblige.

NFC East

Philadelphia Eagles: A bye week joke, I guess

This was the most boring schedule release video I've ever been forced to watch. Jalen Hurts, Jordan Mailata, Saquan Barkley, Jordan Davis and Jihad Campbell opened envelopes and talked about the schedule. It was 13 minutes of my life I'll never get back.

Davis introduced the bye week by asking, "What do you tell somebody when you're leaving?" That's fun, I guess.

Dallas Cowboys: A block of cheese being grated

schedule release...but make it improv 🎭



🎟️ Get @SeatGeek tickets now ➡️ https://t.co/eoYkEktfUh



📺 NFL Schedule Release tonight at 7pm CT on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/rZwPw1lJaL — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 14, 2026

Every second of the Cowboys' 2:59 charades-inspired reveal was better than any single second of the Eagles' 13-minute reveal. It was honestly healing.

I literally laughed out loud at the blocks of cheese being grated for the Week 6 matchup with the Packers.

Washington Commanders: Titans bald jokes

The Commanders introduced their matchups through science experiments. Fun and entertaining!

A dig at the 49ers substation conspiracy was fun but examining baldness for the Titans ate: Hypothesis: If you become a member of the coaching staff then you will become bald."

New York Giants: "Yeah, I'm small"

Winston van Gogh draws up the 2026 Schedule 🎨



Tickets on sale now 🎟️: https://t.co/ysuYTbX1ly pic.twitter.com/yIYaJGTZhr — New York Giants (@Giants) May 14, 2026

Jameis Winston took on the persona of Winston Van Gogh to play Pictionary with Giants fans. One of them caught a stray and a half when the QB looked him up and down after he revealed he played running back and linebacker.

"Yeah, I'm small..." Way to own it, buddy.

NFC North

Chicago Bears: Rome Odunze's commitment to the bit

Just some happy little matchups 🎨 pic.twitter.com/mxaSU2VlOk — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 14, 2026

Rome Odunze fully committed to his impression of Bob Ross for the Chicago Bears and for that I give him all the credit in the world. Turning a happy little accident into a Jet was chef's kiss.

Green Bay Packers: After Dark Roulette

"Just The Tip" is wild comms from social media team lol https://t.co/8yfvETG5g9 pic.twitter.com/nV722co4EP — Matt Froehlich (@Matt_Fra_) May 14, 2026

The Packers' entire video was a fever dream, to be honest. But the social media team knew what they were doing with the After Dark Roulette wheel.

Minnesota Vikings: Centering their video on their kicker

Will the Thrill! Not many teams would focus their schedule video on a kicker. But not many teams have a kicker like the Vikings. Painted nails on the Bearclaw was a fun touch.

Detroit Lions: Keeping it simple

The Lions kept it as simple as possible, just overlaying the media questioning the team's potential with Dan Campbell pinning the schedule on the bulletin board. It wasn't particularly creative but keeping it short set it apart, so I'm not complaining.

NFC South

Carolina Panthers: Explosions

Should be a blast 💥



Panthers x CMPD Bomb Squad



📺 NFL Schedule Release tonight at 8pm ET on @nflnetwork @Ticketmaster | #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/9lGslpbOjc — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 14, 2026

The Panthers delivered an explosive schedule reveal, literally. I'm going to be honest, it doesn't matter what they were blowing up. Slow-motion replays of explosions are always a win.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Watch is on the scene 🏖️😂



Our lifeguards are always on duty & this season, we protect the bay at all costs. pic.twitter.com/NysSRqqLic — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 14, 2026

Tampa Bay Watch is such an obvious play, I'm surprised it's never been used before. Credit to the Bucs for commitment to the bit and some pretty clever digs at rivals.

Atlanta Falcons: Get f***ing set!

This is Falcons Football: 2026 Compilation pic.twitter.com/JWM7ip9xoW — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 14, 2026

This Is SportsCenter commercials are still the greatest thing ESPN ever did. The Falcons pulled off their homage perfectly. Nothing will beat starting with Matt Ryan shouting "Get f***ing set!"

New Orleans Saints: Choke Advisory

I wasn't prepared for how good the Saints' revealing their schedule with burns delivered by weathercasters would be. This shouldn't have worked, but it did. They had me at the Choke Advisory for the Falcons.

NFC West

Seattle Seahawks: Tush Push perfume

Smells like football season. Our 2026 schedule is here.



Get your tickets now » https://t.co/yxNNnRledd pic.twitter.com/mDTMaxJ6Ua — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) May 14, 2026

Another bit that could have been a disaster, the Seahawks' perfume-themed reveal thread the needle. Like a good fragrance, it was distinct but not overwhelming. And they stuck the landing with "F*** You!" by Beast Mode.

Los Angeles Rams: Chargers' Certificate of Achievement

A Dynamite schedule. pic.twitter.com/5BnNs0ZGpw — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 14, 2026

The Rams' Napoleon Dynamite-inspired reveal was just super well done. They get full marks for the Certificate of Achievement they gave the Chargers for the "Best Schedule Release Video."

San Francisco 49ers: Huh?

I feel like I'm missing something with the 49ers. Why was the camera so shaky? Why was everything so hard to read? Was this an homage I don't recognize?

Arizona Cardinals:

We asked Big Red to help announce the schedule... he may have taken the assignment too seriously@SeatGeek | #RiseUpRedSea | https://t.co/HbDhqE36aY pic.twitter.com/wGwK5E8q5h — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 14, 2026

The good news for the 49ers is the Cardinals beat them out for the worst schedule release in their division.

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