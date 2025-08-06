Dak Prescott reveals harsh NSFW message he sent Micah Parsons after trade request

Dak Prescott made sure to let Micah Parsons know how he feels about the situation. In fact, he needed just two words to empathize with Parsons: “F*** man,” Prescott texted Parsons, according to Yahoo Sports’ Jori Epstein, amid his trade request after failed contract negotiation talks with the Dallas Cowboys. It’s probably how quite a few Dallas fans felt after Parsons did everything right and still can’t work things out with Jerry Jones.

Prescott also sat out Wednesday’s training camp practice to support Parsons. It was more for show than anything as he’s the quarterback and is pretty much non-contact in practice. Nonetheless, it means a lot that he’s going out of his way to send a message to Jones.

This really isn’t unusual for Jones and his front office. They take their time and pretty disregard everything and do things their way. Typically that works. But this is the first time with the last few contract extensions that a player has formally requested a trade.

Jerry Jones tells fans to not be worried about Micah Parsons’ trade request, but should they?

Jones is confident Parsons’ trade request won’t change anything, but should he really be that confident. CeeDee Lamb, Prescott, even Ezekiel Elliott played Jones’ contract extension games and ultimately got what they wanted. Parsons is a changing of the guard and showing he’s not going to conform just because this is how it’s always been; you can’t blame him either.

I don’t think Parsons will actually force his way to a new team, but it’s something to think about as it shows he’s serious about getting this resolved. He is putting pressure on Jones to get this done sooner rather than later and letting him know he’s not playing games.

Will Micah Parsons' trade request change Jerry Jones’ way of handling massive extensions?

Jones will learn one way or the other his outdated approach to running his team no longer works. The Cowboys haven’t reached the NFC championship game in 30 years and players are starting to realize his approach isn’t in their best interest. Parsons realized that and if he does actually force his way out, it could be what forces Jones to change.

Prescott showing his support by sitting out in training camp is a start, but what if more players sat out. What if Parsons’ teammates started making real moves to challenge Jones and his terrible approach to “taking care of his players”?

Parsons could very well suit up this season in a Cowboys uniform, but if he doesn’t, Jones would have no one else to blame.