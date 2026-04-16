Dallas Cowboys 7-round NFL Mock Draft projection: Trade into top 10 will land a star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a pivotal draft weekend with rumored intentions to move up from their No. 12 pick into the top 10 selections.

The Dallas Cowboys, whether Jerry Jones meant to or not, have put a ton of emphasis on the 2026 NFL Draft. Trading Micah Parsons for a first-round pick in this year's draft and then missing the playoffs means this is when the Cowboys need to try and get back into the postseason mix while we're still in Dak Prescott's prime — and potentially while George Pickens is still here, as well. And we can certainly try to knock this NFL Mock Draft projection for Dallas out of the park.

In light of that, there have been a ton of recent rumors about the Cowboys potentially trading up from the No. 12 pick into the top 10 selections for a potential superstar at a position of need. With the draft now a week away, we have to explore that option and how Dallas can come out of the 2026 draft if that happens.

Round 1, Pick 6 (Projected Trade with Browns): LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The trade that currently seems heavily telegraphed: The Cowboys have the ammo and apparent willingness to trade into the top 10 picks, and the Browns would love to move back for a tackle, and Dallas can move up to grab Sonny Styles — though the potential trade package is all over the place, but I like the deal here we're projecting.

As for Styles, the linebacker play in Dallas was atrocious last season, and the Ohio State product has the ability to change that immediately. He was a leader on the Buckeyes defense with elite downhill ability and all the physical tools and flashes in coverage for him to be one of the NFL's best all-around linebackers in short order.

He was already immensely valued, but then he went to the NFL Combine and posted a historic performance as an athlete. Some will try to call this Parsons 2.0 because he has some ability as an edge rusher as well, but he might actually hold the most value to Dallas as a true off-ball linebacker with sub-packages for him to rush.

Round 2, Pick 39 (via CLE): CB Brandon Cisse, South Carolina

South Carolina Gamecocks CB Brandon Cisse | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

I don't believe the cornerback situation in Dallas is as dire as some people will make it out to be. Yes, we need to see DaRon Bland and Shavon Revel healthy, but we've seen the former play at an All-Pro level and the latter would've been a first-round pick if not for his injury. At the same time, the health of both players is a concern. That then makes someone like Brandon Cisse quite enticing now that the trade with Cleveland has the Cowboys back with a second-round pick.

Cisse feels similar to a cornerback version of Nick Emmanwori from last year's draft. He's a freak athlete with his testing and even what you can see on film. He's fast, quick, agile and has the just raw physical ability to make unreal plays in coverage. He's not, however, a refined player at this moment, but that doesn't mean the potential isn't massive.

Especially with Christian Parker coming to control the Cowboys defense, the development for Cisse could be quick with NFL coaching. And that could make him one of the steals of the draft for Dallas to add him to the secondary early in the second round.

Round 3, Pick 92 (via SF): EDGE Keyron Crawford, Auburn

Auburn Tigers EDGE Keyron Crawford | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

While there have been plenty of people connecting the Cowboys to Keldric Faulk in the first round throughout the process, I'd much prefer drafting his teammate with the pick sent to Dallas from the 49ers in the Osa Odighizuwa trade, Keyron Crawford.

Crawford may not be the freak physical specimen that Faulk is, but he was actually the more productive edge rusher for Auburn last year with five sacks and 26 hurries (two sacks and 27 hurries for Faulk). Furthermore, his body type is actually better suited to Parker's 3-4 base defense he's looking to implement, and he's a plus run defender in addition to having well above-average pass rush tools.

There aren't many paths in which Crawford becomes a superstar, to be sure. At the same time, it seems like the path to him being a productive piece of the pass rush and rotation for many years isn't hard to see at all in Dallas.

Round 4, Pick 107 (via CLE): WR Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State

Mississippi State Bulldogs WR Brenen Thompson | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Getting another fourth-rounder back in the Browns trade might be dreaming, but if it's not, I'd love the Cowboys targeting the speedy Brenen Thompson with this pick. He's a smaller receiver, but the speed is unreal (4.26-second 40 at the Combine) and he could be both a gadget and downfield weapon in this offense. With the attention demanded by Pickens and CeeDee Lamb, Thompson should slot in like a glove with this passing offense.

Round 4, Pick 112: DL Chris McClellan, Missouri

I'm still a bit baffled by the Odighizuwa trade, but the wake of it is that the Cowboys need more interior defensive line help. Chris McClellan is highly intriguing for that. His 323-pound frame obviously looks like a space-eater, and he was a plus run defender at Mizzou. However, he has some nice burst and pass-rush instincts for a player his size, and could be versatile across this Dallas front with that combination of size and ability.

Round 5, Pick 152: RB Le'Veon Moss, Texas A&M

Texas A&M RB Le'Veon Moss | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Though the Cowboys re-signed Javonte Williams this offseason, so being aggressive at running back is out of the question. But after a sketchy rookie year from Jaydon Blue, this position group needs more talent and bodies. I love adding Le'Veon Moss to the fold. Injuries held him back a bit at Texas A&M or he might've been in the conversation as a Day 2 pick. But he's a complete back and, while his athletic tools aren't out of this world, he's more than good enough and could be a great option to spell Williams right away if he can stay on the field.

Round 5, Pick 180: OT J.C. Davis, Illinois

Dallas' offensive line depth needs to be improved, especially with some of the starters also simply needing to perform better as well. J.C. Davis at the end of the fifth round would be a dream. He was fantastic in all sets for Illinois and is a three-year starter at left tackle as well. While he might not be a physical marvel as a bookend, his technique and ability can't be questioned. At worst, he's a great option as a swing tackle, but with more upside than that in my estimation.

Round 7, Pick 218: S Jakobe Thomas, Miami (FL)

Despite the need, I'm trusting history in that the Cowboys aren't going to value safety as highly as they probably should. With that being said, I think Jakobe Thomas could be a draft gem here. He was legitimately elite in coverage for Miami last year with six forced incompletions complementing five interceptions. He needs to be a more consistent tackler, but his coverage ability gives him a ton of intrigue right away.