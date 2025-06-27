Dan Campbell can beat up angry Lions fans, from a guy who would know

If anyone knows about the toughness of Detroit Lions head coach, Dan Campbell, it’s former NFL coach, Todd Haley. The long-time coach recently told a story about his time as an assistant on Bill Parcells’ staff with the Dallas Cowboys. In the story, Haley singles out Campbell, who played tight end, as the team enforcer for that day. Seeing a lack of energy from his squad, Parcells chose to put a battery in Campbell’s back to get the party started so to speak.

"He [Parcells]was not happy with the way anything was going," Haley explained to Kevin Clark on the "This is Football" podcast. "There was no energy."

"Watch this, Todd," Parcells said to Haley.

From there, Haley says a team brawl erupted with Campbell in the middle of the mayhem.

"As coaches, you gotta do whatever you have to do to get things going in the right direction," Haley elaborated. "[Parcells] knew that Dan was his man to get in there and stir it up."

"All of a sudden, practice – everybody's hooping and hollering, excited," Haley said. "And good things happen from there."

Dan Campbell's intensity can be a game-changer

Haley had his own incident where he could have used an enforcer like his buddy Campbell to have his back. On New Year’s Eve heading into 2018, Haley and his wife were escorted out of the bar because of a “scuffle” involving Christine Haley. Once outside, Todd was shoved to the ground by an unknown suspect which supposedly had nothing to do with the incident inside the bar.

“The scuffle was quickly ended,” according to the police report. “Todd Haley was not involved nor injured. Todd and Christine Haley were escorted out. No injuries. No charges.”

After hearing Haley’s story about Campbell in Cowboys practice almost 20 years ago, it’s clear, he should’ve had Dan with him on that NYE night and things may have gone differently. Or they could’ve gone worse and an all-out bar fight may have ensued. Either way, it sounds like Campbell was and still is the guy you want in your corner for these types of situations.

Maybe that’s why his players in Detroit are willing to run through a brick wall for the guy. Although he’s the head coach and boss, he still comes off as one of the guys and as a former player, they all respect his perspective. Players can relate to Campbell, which is why after a slow, laughable start, he’s been able to turn things around for the better.