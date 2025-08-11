Dan Campbell's update on Morice Norris is the news Lions fans wanted to hear

Detroit Lions fans can breathe a sigh of relief after hearing the latest news from head coach Dan Campbell.

Following a frightening scene in the preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons, Campbell assured everyone that safety Morice Norris is recovering well. The initial moment, with Norris motionless and surrounded by medical staff before being taken off the field via ambulance, sent a chill through Ford Field and football fans everywhere.

Coach Campbell with an update on Morice Norris pic.twitter.com/u6m4pk6DEZ — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 11, 2025

“Mo’s back with us. He’s doing well,” Campbell said. “It’s good to have him back and he’s good. He’s in concussion protocol, we’re going to take it nice and easy and make sure he’s good over the next 10-14 days and re-assess. That’s good news.”

Morice Norris suffers injury scare in Lions preseason game vs. Falcons

The injury struck on the first play of the fourth quarter. Norris attempted to bring down Falcons running back Nathan Carter, but his head snapped back violently on impact. In that instant, everything stopped as Norris laid motionless on the turf. Medical teams rushed onto the field.

Players took a knee, many looking on with worry and disbelief. For about twenty minutes, attention stayed on Norris as he was immobilized and then carefully loaded into an ambulance for transport to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. Both coaching staffs and referees quickly agreed to put player safety first, so the game was halted out of respect and caution.

The latest on Morice Norris’ health

Thankfully, the Morice Norris update is better than anyone could have hoped for after the scene on Friday night. Campbell shared that Norris is back at the team facility, in good spirits and showing positive signs of recovery. The Lions medical staff placed him in the NFL’s concussion protocol as a precaution, with Campbell emphasizing that Norris will be monitored closely over the next 10 to 14 days. His return to the facility and presence around teammates show encouraging progress after such a terrifying incident.

“It was great. Everybody was fired up to see him,”Campbell said . “It’s a breath of fresh air, man. That’s hard when something like that happens and you don’t know. … I can’t tell you the number of times I’ve seen guys with concussions knocked out — I’ve had them myself. You don’t know — you know they’re breathing — but you don’t know anything else.”

Norris will be under observation as part of standard concussion protocol. This means daily check-ins, neurological assessments and a gradual return to activity only if he remains symptom-free. The Lions are prioritizing the players’ health above everything, giving Norris all the time he needs before considering a return to play.