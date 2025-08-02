Dan Quinn’s message on Terry McLaurin trade request is pure class

Just when things were looking all up for Washington Commanders fans, the worst possible development occurred.

Star wide receiver Terry McLaurin requested a trade on Thursday as contract extension negotiations appear to have stalled out. He was previously holding out from training camp but showed up just days earlier, which made the request all the more confusing.

"We love Terry and are really glad he's here and hope he's practicing soon," Commanders head coach Dan Quinn told the press on Saturday (h/t ESPN). "But I also understand the business side of things. That's what they're working through. I love coaching him."

It's expected that a coach would keep things diplomatic when there's tension between one of his players and the front office but Quinn's attitude is refreshing nonetheless.

Dan Quinn's handling of Terry McLaurin's trade request is upstanding

"Players today are more aware of contracts than they used to be," Quinn continued. "They recognize that's the business part. For the team, we're just rocking. For Terry, the trade request, that's part of normal business that's happening around the NFL. We understand it."

Those are the words of a true leader that knows how to keep his team focused on building upon the outstanding performance the club put on in 2024. Despite McLaurin being a key factor in the Commanders' run to their first NFC Championship Game appearance since 1992, Quinn added the squad's camaraderie is keeping them on task.

McLaurin is one of Quinn's best offensive assets. His career-best 13 touchdown passes and fifth consecutive year with at least 1,000 receiving yards has the 29 year old reportedly believing he should be paid on the same level as someone like DK Metcalf. That's caused a lot of discourse external to the negotiations.

"I try to avoid judging it," Quinn said. "I recognize players are trying to set themselves and their families up, so I try not to put myself in that spot. It's too easy to say, 'Man, if I had that much I would be this or that.' So I don't go there. I try to support him as best I can, but we don't discuss the finance part of things."

McLaurin is still under contract this season, the final campaign in his three-year, $68.4 million extension signed in 2022. But his trade request indicates whatever bridge was keeping him and the team connected could be burning quickly into the troubled waters. During this, Quinn let it be known that he will continue to support McLaurin during these tense negotiations.