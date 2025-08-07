Daniel Jones may have just won Colts QB competition in a way nobody wanted

Colts fans seem split on which quarterback they'd prefer having lead the offense in Week 1. But all of them can agree that a fair competition is how they want things to be decided — and the chances of that may already be dwindling after presumed starter Anthony Richardson left the Colts first preseason game with injury during just the second drive of the night after he was sacked by an untouched David Ojabo.

Richardson immediately left the game and Jones came in on 3rd and long to hand the ball off. The Colts punted, and Jones took the field when they got the ball back as Richardson was looked at by trainers. It appeared they were looking at his hand or arm, but nothing is official yet. Richardson stayed on the sideline with Jones in the game, but his night looks to be finished after playing less than two full drives.

Anthony Richardson injured on this David Ojabo sack pic.twitter.com/BmiLEdpBuL — Steve Palazzolo (@StevePalazzolo_) August 7, 2025

Richardson threw just three passes on the night, completing two of them for 21 yards and leading a field goal drive in his first time taking the field.

Daniel Jones gets his make-or-break chance early after Anthony Richardson injury

This likely isn't how Jones wanted to win the job, either, but his path to a starting job — which looked unlikely just a few months ago — now looks much clearer. Jones certainly hasn't earned the starting gig yet, and the Colts might be holding Richardson out purely for precautionary reasons (we will update this story when more information about Richardson becomes available) but if he's at least fine over the next few weeks he might be the guy in Indy, at least to start the season.

Jones spent six years in New York as the team's full-time starter, so he has experience if nothing else. The actual production from Jones during that time left a little something to be desired, as he threw 47 interceptions, took 208 sacks and fumbled 50 times. There were bright spots, to be fair, like a 9-6-1 campaign in 2022, but a couple rough years after that probably makes the idea of him starting in Indy a little less enticing.