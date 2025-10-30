Daniel Jones rumors should push Colts to make these 3 deadline trades

In case you're an NFL fan that's just now waking up from a year-long coma, you're probably aware that 2025 is the Daniel Jones revenge season (brought to you by Jonathan Taylor). Yes, with Danny ****-ing Dimes under center, the Indianapolis Colts are now 7-1 entering Week 9 — currently the best record in the entire NFL — and if not for the team's (and Dimes') recent history, would be genuinely regarded as Super Bowl favorites. Sure, their schedule has been soft, but wins over the Broncos and Chargers still count, dammit.

Anyway, while Colts fans wait in lines to buy Jones merch and New York Giants fans stew in the shadowy fantasies of what could have been, Indy's front office is now at a crossroads. Should Jones' success continue, there is legitimate talk of him receiving a big contract extension down the line. But before that ties their money up for better or for worse, it would behoove the Colts to beef up the roster however they can for the stretch run. And despite their history with in-season trades, you'd best believe that they should be going shopping with the trade deadline looming, especially with the iron hotter than it's been since Andrew Luck was still playing football.

As for this team's needs, aside from questionable depth at running back, Indy is largely set on offense, but they could use a difference maker in the pass rush and someone to step in with the revolving infirmary that is their secondary. These are the top moves they should be looking at ahead of Nov. 4.

1. Kayvon Thibodeaux, OLB, New York Giants

Opinions have fluctuated as to the true nature of Thibodeaux's availability on the trade market. On one hand, he is having a resurgent campaign. After tallying 11.5 sacks in 2023, he seemingly fell off last season, only to fight right back into New York's scary pass rush.

However, aside from DC Shane Bowen's catastrophic play-calling, it can be argued that the Giants are uniquely a little too stacked with their pass defense, and the first candidate to go amongst their big four should be Thibodeaux given that he's due for a payday soon. The Colts, of course, will have to pay handsomely, likely with their 2026 second-rounder. But Thibodeaux fits into the team's timeline, has plenty of potential to unlock and is still producing at a near-Pro Bowl level. He should be the first call they make

And if not ...

2. Trey Hendrickson, DE, Cincinnati Bengals

If the Giants don't want to move Thibodeaux, the Bengals should be where Indianapolis calls next. Because regardless of Joe Flacco unlocking the offense a little bit more (Tee Higgins is saved!), the team still lost to the New York Jets this past weekend. Maybe Joe Burrow could have saved them, but it's hard to top 38 points scored, and at this point, Hendrickson is too expensive to be a single piece of duct tape against the flood.

Not to mention that he's only on a one-year deal, and after 2025 would be well within his rights to walk away from the Bengals as fast as he can. Cincy can capitalize on his 2023 and 2024 seasons (17.5 sacks each) to demand at least a high draft pick in return, and likely more if they can make teams look away from Hendrickson's age (he'll be 31 in December) and the fact that he'll likely command a nine-figure contract in free agency.

But the Colts legitimately have the cap space to eat such a contract, and for a pass rusher of Hendrickson's caliber, they'd be wise to at least think about him.

3. Tariq Woolen, CB, Seattle Seahawks

Copy and paste the logic of the Thibodeaux idea here. The Seahawks' secondary is deep, and between Shaq Griffin, Josh Jobe, Derion Kendrick and Devon Witherspoon, Woolen hasn't built enough from his stellar rookie season (6 INTs, 16 passes defensed plus All-Rookie honors) to be deemed a must-keep.

However, Woolen is still a very valuable trade chip for Seattle, and while I preferred the flashier names above, Indianapolis' most dire need likely does indeed come from their secondary, especially considering how beat up they've been this season. Despite a continued slide through his 2025 campaign (41.1 PFF coverage grade, 23.8% missed tackle rate), Woolen is still a physical specimen who should thrive in Indianapolis' zone system.